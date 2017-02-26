Career Thought Leader Consortium CEO Marie Zimenoff Coaching is not just for senior executives or just when you're looking for a job. Coaching is a worthwhile investment for success throughout your career.

The Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) announced it is now the sole provider of Reach Personal Branding Certifications, credentials that significantly increase the credibility and skill set of career professionals worldwide. With this new offering, Career Thought Leaders will provide more than 10,000 career professionals access to the industry’s top branding certification. Reach Personal Branding, the global leader in personal branding, has certified more than 1500 Personal Branding Strategists who have used the innovative 360Reach assessment to help thousands of executives, professionals, and entrepreneurs unearth that which makes them exceptional. CTL now exclusively provides Reach Personal Branding Certifications including 360Reach Analyst, Certified Personal Brand Strategist, and Social Branding Analyst.

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive provider of Reach Personal Branding Certifications,” said Marie Zimenoff, President and CEO of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium. “These certifications align with our mission to bring experts together from every sector of the career industry and deliver innovative educational programs.” Zimenoff continues, “Personal branding – the practice of individuals marketing themselves and their careers and brands – has become a critical skill set for consultants and jobseekers. As professionals continue to promote themselves via personal web sites and social media, a deeper knowledge of personal branding has become increasingly valuable.”

“People can no longer rely on their employers for their professional development. They're going to need to grow and do that themselves. Because of this, professionals are starting to realize that coaching is not just for senior executives or just when you're looking for a job. Coaching is a worthwhile investment for success throughout your career. Career Thought Leaders stays one step ahead of the needs of those in the career industry so professionals worldwide can be successful and fulfilled in job search or in managing their career development. I’m excited for the Reach community of 100,000+ worldwide to have access to the thought leadership and CTL community.”

“Earning the Reach Personal Branding Certification helped me create a solid and impactful business brand,” said Vaneese Johnson, CEO of The Boldness Coach and CTL member. “Not only was I able to apply what I learned to my own business as a career coach, but I have seen the confidence and growth of my clients soar as they identify their personal brand and leverage it into new career opportunities.”

All certification courses are taught by certified Reach Personal Branding instructors and are completed via live webinar. Course length ranges from 60–90 minutes in length. Upon completion, professionals earn a certificate, certification in 360Reach survey, and CCEs approved by the International Coach Federation. The next Certified Personal Brand Strategist course and Reach 360 Analyst course starts March 7, 2017, with registration closing February 27, 2017. The Social Branding Analyst training is next offered on May 15, 2017. Registration and payment for all certifications can be completed on-line at https://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/certifications.

About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):

The mission of Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career

industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. We bring together experts from every sector and function within the career industry, sharing best practices among workforce, college, K-12, and private practice coaches, counselors, and resume writers to raise the bar for career services internationally. To learn more and to register for the 2017 conference in Baltimore, Maryland this April, visit http://www.careerthoughtleaders.com or send an email to marie(at)careerthoughtleaders(dot)com.

About Reach Personal Branding:

Reach Personal Branding is focused on helping individuals and organizations build and nurture strong brands. Founded in 2001 by William Arruda, Reach is the global leader in personal branding. Reach methodology focuses on an individual’s authenticity, differentiation and relevance. Reach’s powerful personal branding assessment, 360Reach, that has been used by nearly a million people. Reach Personal Branding products have been featured in print, online, and broadcast media, including Time, Forbes, Fox News Live, BBC, Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, New York Times, and Entrepreneur. Learn more at http://www.reachpersonalbranding.com.