Moonlighting Expands Nationally

Moonlighting App In order to help millions succeed in the new gig economy, you need a creative product and top caliber partners to help people discover it.

Moonlighting, the fastest way to hire or be hired in today’s on-demand, mobile world announced today that their platform would expand through a partnership with USA TODAY NETWORK. Moonlighting’s mobile marketplace is growing fast; over 350,000 freelancers nationwide can now be hired right from USA TODAY NETWORK's more than 110 million unique user audience.

Through the partnership, Moonlighting will be featured natively throughout the USA TODAY NETWORK’s publications, showcasing the real life tales and success stories from freelancers and small business owners nationwide.

Moonlighting’s suite of freelancing tools, including innovative features Boost and Moonbeam, enable everyone, everywhere in the U.S to promote their unique skills and immediately join the burgeoning gig economy.

“With Moonlighting, I can easily promote my freelance writing and social media consulting services locally and now nationally to find new clients,” shared Jay Michaels, a freelance copywriter and social media consultant from South Carolina. “This new partnership with USA TODAY NETWORK will allow clients to find me all over the country.”

Freelancers and small businesses can access Moonlighting in over 150 local media outlets including leading news publications like Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, the Charlotte Observer and now nationally through the USA TODAY.

“In order to help millions succeed in the new gig economy, you need a creative product and top caliber partners to help people discover it,” noted Jeff Tennery, the Founder and CEO of Moonlighting. “The USA TODAY NETWORK is a preeminent, trusted authority for news and media in the country and partnering with us will give everyone, everywhere the chance to become a successful entrepreneur.”

About Moonlighting

Moonlighting is the fastest way for freelancers and small businesses to hire or be hired in today’s gig economy. It’s the first mobile, on-demand solution that empowers everyone to earn extra money and get tasks done instantly. Through the Moonlighting platform, users can share their favorite hires within their trusted social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and eliminate the creepiness and anonymity of Craigslist. With groundbreaking features like “Moonbeam”, a real time hiring grid or “Moon$hot” a proprietary payments solution, users can complete hiring transactions quickly and worry free. Moonlighting is a privately held, Charlottesville, VA based company built from the ground up for today’s on-demand, mobile now world. For more information, please visit https://www.moonlighting.com.