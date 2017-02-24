Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and inspection systems for lighting and display devices, announces that it will present at the electronic displays Conference (edC) 2017 at NürnbergMesse in Nuremburg, Germany. Radiant Product Manager Bo Magluyan presents “Automated Visual Inspection (AVI) Adapts to Recent Display Trends” during Session 3 of the conference on Display Measurement, taking place Wednesday, March 15 from 4:00-4:20 PM.

As the leading provider of display test systems worldwide, Radiant has been invited by edC to share its expertise on how the most adaptive optics and software are addressing the inspection needs of rapidly-changing display technologies. Radiant systems provide light and color measurement for characterization and defect detection in flat panel displays (FPDs), smart devices, touchscreens, infotainment displays, navigation displays, and the latest virtual and augmented reality displays. In his presentation at electronic displays Conference, Magluyan will describe the key areas of display test solution engineering that are being developed to meet challenges for increasingly high-resolution displays, and those viewed near-to-eye. These advances include tools for near-eye display (NED) and OLED pixel-level analysis and correction.

For information or to register for the electronic displays Conference, visit http://www.electronic-displays.de. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant’s legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for display systems, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in China and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta’s Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.