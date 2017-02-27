iGotcha Media to Exhibit with LG Electronics Inc. Canada at DX3

iGotcha Media, an interactive agency specialized in delivering turnkey digital signage and interactive solutions, today announced that it will exhibit with long-standing partner LG Electronics Inc. Canada, a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, at the upcoming DX3 conference, Canada’s leading technology, digital marketing and retail event.

iGotcha Media will showcase two innovative applications, incorporating LG Electronics Inc. Canada monitors:

Cirque du Soleil Luzia application

An immersive 60-second augmented reality (AR) experience. An interactive game where players become Luzia characters. Using a Microsoft Kinect motion sensor, a camera and real time tracking, players wear 3D masks to enter the world of Luzia. This application runs on a video wall comprising 2 x 2 LG 55VM5B-B TVs with borderless design and a 0.9 mm even panel bezel that enables an immersive and seamless viewing experience.

Fireplace application

Wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset, users are immersed into a virtual living room. They may then customize the ideal fireplace of their choice. By helping customers visualize a product, this type of application enhances and facilitates the shopping experience while shortening the sales cycle. This is an example of how VR may be leveraged to promote a multitude of consumer products. Developed in conjunction with Manu Marketing, this application runs on an LG 55-inch monitor.

“We are pleased to be attending DX3 with iGotcha Media for a second consecutive year,” says Scott Thomas, Vice President, B2B, LG Electronics Inc. Canada. “The iGotcha team has consistently developed remarkable applications that harness the incredible power of AR, VR and other innovative technologies. The sophistication and complexity of these applications offers an exceptional platform to demonstrate the full potential of our latest range of monitors.”

“LG is a valued partner,” continues Greg Adelstein, President, iGotcha Media. “We are pleased to be demonstrating some of the latest AR and VR applications at DX3. As a provider of turnkey solutions, we appreciate the critical importance of integrating the finest quality monitors into our applications. For this reason, we are proud to be working with LG.”

DX3 will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, March 8th and 9th. iGotcha Media will be in booth #400. For more information, please visit https://dx3canada.com/.

About LG Business Solutions

LG Electronics Inc. is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications, employing more than 72,000 people working in over 120 operations including 80 subsidiaries around the world. LG Electronics Business to Business team serves customers in Canada for accommodation and hospitality, commercial air conditioning, digital signage, systems integration, health, education, government and industrial markets. With headquarters in Mississauga, with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics Canada offers business solutions for enterprise technology tailored to specific business environments.

About iGotcha Media

iGotcha Media is an interactive agency specialized in delivering turnkey digital signage and interactive solutions, including: hardware, software, content development, application development, installation, network management and consulting. Solutions include: screens, kiosks, video walls, LEDs, RFID technology, gaze-tracking technology, payment solutions, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). We help our clients communicate with their customers digitally, generate new revenue streams, reduce costs and gather data. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, iGotcha Media's clients include: Browns Shoes, Cirque du Soleil, National Bank of Canada, Nissan Canada, Reebok, Rockport, Rona, Toronto Congress Centre and Via Rail Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.igotchamedia.com.

Media contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications, for iGotcha Media

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / (514) 499-9632 / (514) 576-2519