Innovative Integration Announces the FMC-SDF module

FMC-SDF Excellent choice for Seismic Data Acquisition, Audio & Acoustic Testing

Innovative Integration, a trusted supplier of signal processing and data acquisition hardware and

software solutions, today announced the FMC-SDF. The FMC-SDF FMC module features four 24-bit, ADCs and two, 18-bit DACs, each simultaneously-sampling and DC-accurate. These ultra-high resolution, sigma-delta devices support high dynamic range applications such as stimulus-response, ATE, and seismic data acquisition.

Ultra-low jitter clock and trigger controls provide ultimate analog fidelity coupled with precisely framed acquisition and playback. Captures may be triggered via software or external LVCMOS edges.

The FMC-SDF power consumption is under 15 W for typical operation. The module may be conduction cooled using a VITA20 standard heat-spreader. The product may be conformal coated and ruggedized for wide-temperature operation from -40 to +85C operation and exposure to 0.1 g2/Hz vibration.

“The FMC-SDF may be combined with any HPC FMC carrier, such as our Cardsharp, Zynq-based single-board computer, to create an autonomous, highlyrugged, intelligent instrumentation. The analog subsystem on the FMC-SDF provides over 100 dB of usable dynamic range, allowing processing and extraction of extremely-subtle features within signals produced by a wide-variety of transducers,” said Jim Henderson, President of Innovative Integration.

Support logic in VHDL is provided for Innovative’s broad line of FPGA-accelerated FMC carriers. The Framework Logic package supports development under Xilinx Vivado using VHDL or HLS (high-level synthesis). Additionally, the Matlab BSP within the Framework supports real-time hardware-in-the-loop development using the graphical block-diagram Simulink environment and Xilinx System Generator.

The extensive Malibu C++ library, supports Intel IPP accelerated signal processing, full peripheral initialization and control. It is provided with the product at no charge and includes drivers for Windows and Linux, 32/64-bit including RTOS variants.

About Innovative Integration – a Molex company

Innovative Integration is a data acquisition company that designs embedded boards, for digital signal processing, software defined radio and data acquisition with digital & analog interfaces which incorporates re-configurable FPGA products available in the XMC, FMC, PCIe, VPX and PXIe form-factors.

About Molex, LLC

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical. For more information, please visit http://www.molex.com