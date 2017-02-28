We are excited to earn certification to ISO 9001:2015 and feel it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

Elan Industries, a manufacturer of electronic controls for some of the best known brands of residential and commercial appliances, announces that they have been certified under ISO 9001:2015 as of Jan. 6, 2017. The company previously earned certification under ISO 9001:2008 in 2003 and has been audited and registered annually by Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. since 2013.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns quality with their wider business strategy. There is a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and implementation of continuous improvement.

“We are excited to earn certification to ISO 9001:2015 and feel it provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction,” said Elan Chief Operating Officer John Tomaras. “Our move from ISO 9001:2008 to the updated standard demonstrates our desire to always perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency. It’s essential to delivering innovative, high quality and customer-focused electronic solutions to our customers.”

For any company, the road to certification requires time and commitment. Elan began their internal preparation for certification in March of 2016, by evaluating their existing procedures and aligning them with the new requirements. Since their documentation and procedures were already well established and compliant with ISO 9001:2008, they only needed to make minor changes to their quality manual and overall processes and procedures to meet the new standards.

In advance of their required internal audit, Elan sent six of their key staff members through auditor training to become certified internal auditors. This allowed the company to simultaneously complete internal audits in each department throughout the year and prior to the annual recertification audit.

In December of 2016, Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc. performed the mandatory recertification audit. They then notified Elan of their achievement of the ISO 9001:2015 standard on Jan. 6, 2017.

Elan controls appear on appliances worldwide, ranging from the simplest temperature control to highly complex, multi-function platform controls. The company’s corporate headquarters, design center, and manufacturing facility is located in Bolingbrook, IL.

ABOUT ELAN INDUSTRIES

Elan Industries is a design engineering and manufacturing firm and strategic partner helping OEMs of residential and commercial appliances develop custom control products / solutions to deliver a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Elan is a leader in IoT and wireless technology, developing electronic controls that function through Bluetooth, apps and WiFi from ElanConnect™. Elan controls can be found on residential and commercial appliances sold worldwide. For more information on Elan Industries, visit elanindustries.com or call 630.679.2000.

