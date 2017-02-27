The report found that in Texas, more than half (58 percent) of the CCRCs have been open for 26 or more years. A majority of Texas Entry-Fee CCRCs are not-for-profit (97 percent) and two-thirds (66 percent) are part of multi-site organizations.

Ziegler, the nation’s leading underwriter of financing for not-for-profit senior living providers, and My LifeSite, an online provider of consumer-focused resources related to continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), have released a comprehensive report analyzing Texas’ CCRCs, titled “A Profile of Texas Entry-Fee Continuing Care Retirement Communities.”

The report found that in Texas, more than half (58 percent) of the CCRCs have been open for 26 or more years. A majority of Texas Entry-Fee CCRCs are not-for-profit (97 percent) and two-thirds (66 percent) are part of multi-site organizations.

Additional select key findings include:



Independent living residences represent approximately 61 percent of Texas’ total CCRC units on average, with assisted living and skilled nursing care making up the other 39 percent.

Across all contract types, Texas CCRC entry fees ranged from an average low of $130,579 to an average high of $528,194; monthly fees in Texas ranged from an average low of $2,045 to an average high of $4,804.

The most common contract type offered by Texas CCRCs are Lifecare contracts, which require an entry fee and a monthly service fee that remains level at a pre-determined rate over the resident’s lifetime, regardless of services required, with the exception of inflationary adjustments and ancillary expenses.

A little over one-third (36 percent) of Texas CCRCs offer at least two or more contract types.

The report serves as an industry benchmark for CCRCs, and was developed to help business service organizations, senior living providers and consumers gain easy access to reliable and objective information to compare certifications, tax statuses, financial ratios, price ranges, and more. For additional data on Texas CCRCs, please view the full report.

The Texas report is the third in a state-by-state series developed by the two companies. Previous reports analyzed Maryland and Virginia CCRCs.

About Ziegler:

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, wealth management and proprietary investments firm, celebrating its 115th anniversary this year. Ziegler is ranked No. 1 in the country in healthcare/senior living underwriters by issuance and No. 4 by par amount (Thomson Reuters, 2016), and is ranked in the top 20 municipal underwriters in the country by volume (Bloomberg, 2016). Specializing in the healthcare, senior living, education and religion sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading, wealth management and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.

About My LifeSite:

My LifeSite develops web-based tools and resources designed to help families make better-informed decisions when considering a continuing care retirement community (CCRC), including detailed community profile reports on hundreds of CCRCs across the United States. My LifeSite is utilized by consumers, professional services providers, and continuing care retirement communities.

