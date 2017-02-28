AdsWizz Selected as a Leading Publicis Groupe Audio Partner

AdsWizz, the leading global technology provider of advertising solutions for the digital audio industry, announced today its global partnership with Publicis Groupe. Under the partnership, both AdsWizz’s AudioMatic Demand Side Platform (DSP) and AdWave will now enable all of Publicis Groupe agencies and buyers to programmatically buy digital audio advertising inventory from the world’s leading audio publishers.

“We are proud to have been selected as an audio-centric DSP of choice by Publicis Groupe,” said Alexis van de Wyer, the CEO of AdsWizz. “We look forward to enabling their programmatic teams to combine the power of the audio ad format with the targeting, accountability, and efficiencies afforded by our programmatic platform.”

AdsWizz’s AudioMatic platform is the only DSP in the industry focused on digital audio. Its planning and reporting tools take into account audio-specific attributes such as ad length and category separation, and unique KPIs such as Listen-Through Rate. The platform also supports unique audio formats, such as interactive audio and synchronized multi-screen ads. Through this partnership, buyers at any of Publicis Groupe agencies will be able to buy audio inventory in AdsWizz’s global audio ad marketplace, AdWave, as well as directly from publishers in Private Marketplaces (PMP’s) – all in one easy-to-use interface. AudioMatic is fully compliant with RTB 2.4, IAB’s latest audio-centric protocol.

About AdsWizz

AdsWizz is the leading technology provider of advertising solutions for the digital audio industry. The company seamlessly connects the digital audio advertising ecosystem with its suite of platforms and software solutions. AdsWizz provides leading audio publishers with advanced server-side and client-side insertion software, and with audio-centric ad serving and supply-side platforms. AdsWizz also operates the largest premium audio ad marketplace and provides ad networks and programmatic trading desks with solutions to effectively trade online audio inventory.

AdsWizz powers the world’s leading audio publishers, agencies, advertisers, and digital ad-sale teams. The company is based in San Mateo, California with teams in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at http://www.AdsWizz.com/.