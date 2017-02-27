Female Music Band No Small Children Releases New Single "I Feel Better"

No Small Children is proud to announce their highly anticipated, brand new single, “I Feel Better.”

Fans will have the opportunity to see No Small Children’s Lisa Pimentel (guitar and vocals), Joanie Pimentel (bass and vocals), and Nicola Berlinsky (drums) on tour performing live with their powerful music including their new song “I Feel Better.” “I Feel Better” is a fresh, uplifting, rock and infused pop punk song. “I Feel Better” is produced by the legendary Bob Marlette (Rob Zombie, Black Sabbath, and Filter). The “I Feel Better” new single by No Small Children is available at https://nosmallchildren1.bandcamp.com/track/i-feel-better

No Small Children’s popular breakout single and smash hit cover of the “Ghostbusters” song by Ray Parker, Jr. is featured in the “Ghostbusters” movie remake and is released on RCA. No Small Children’s “Ghostbusters” single is available on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/ghostbusters-single/id1137723890

No Small Children’s hit single, “Big Steps” is now featured in the new Netflix original series ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. No Small Children's single "Big Steps” is available at https://nosmallchildren1.bandcamp.com/track/big-steps-3

No Small Children has gained much acclaim by fans and critics alike with their music. No Small Children is featured in national media including The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, National Rock Review, CBS TV, CW TV, LATV, KTLA TV, TMZ, FOX TV, ABC TV, SiriusXM Radio, iHeart Radio, and NPR.

No Small Children has an astounding presence on stage that is electric and enchants fans nationally with their infectious sound. For up-to-the-minute news and information on No Small Children, visit http://www.NoSmallChildren.com. Tickets for the new show dates and locations are available at https://www.reverbnation.com/nosmallchildren.

About No Small Children

No Small Children, the all-female rock band is comprised of Lisa Pimentel (guitar and vocals), Joanie Pimentel (base and vocals) and Nicola Berlinsky (drums). No Small Children showcase impressive musical range, powerful vocal chops and innate rock, and pop punk sensibilities throughout their music. They are three elementary school teachers from Los Angeles, CA who love rock music. Their songs have captured the attention of a wide range of fans nationwide and the entertainment industry including a rare opportunity for their cover of the "Ghostbusters" song by Ray Parker, Jr. that is released by RCA and is featured in the "Ghostbusters" movie remake directed by Paul Feig starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones. For more information, on No Small Children visit http://www.NoSmallChildren.com and Facebook at Facebook.com/NoSmallChildren and Twitter @NoSmallChildren.

