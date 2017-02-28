Automate the Kirkpatrick Model Using eSSential LMS

It’s critical that businesses are able to use evaluation models such as the Kirkpatrick Model to evaluate and report on training effectiveness. Our LMS makes that process (as well as reporting on training ROI) much easier.

To truly understand the effectiveness of its training programs, companies employ a variety of evaluation models and methods. One such model is the ever popular Kirkpatrick Model and using eLogic Learning’s eSSential LMS makes implementing it easier and automated.

The Kirkpatrick Model “is the worldwide standard for evaluating the effectiveness of training. It considers the value of any type of training, formal or informal, across four levels,” says the official definition of the Kirkpatrick Partners. It is comprised of four levels: reaction, learning, behavior, and results.

The creation, tracking and reporting of these evaluations can become time consuming and overwhelming depending on how many trainees need to be evaluated. However, eLogic’s eSSential learning management system (LMS) can simplify and automate the process making the evaluation process more effective and efficient.

Within the LMS, a variety of features and functionality can be utilized for each of the different levels of the Kirkpatrick Model. For example, in the reaction level of the model, a learner’s reaction to the training is evaluated. In this case, the LMS’s pre-training assessments and post-training evaluations can give valuable insights into training effectiveness. These surveys can be automated and set as mandatory in order to achieve training completion status.

Similarly, in other levels of the model, on-the-job skill/behavior application makes up the majority of the evaluation. In these instances, eSSential’s checklist feature allows managers and supervisors to check off whether certain criteria and outcomes have been met.

The emails and checklists sent out to these managers and supervisors can be automated as well via organizational hierarchy. Within the LMS, administrators can create an exact replica of a business’s organizational hierarchy and assign different levels to certain user groups. This makes automating post-training evaluation emails, notifications, checklists and surveys quick and easy.

While these features and functionality make implementing the Kirkpatrick Model much easier, they are not synonymous with every LMS on the market. In fact, the particular level of functionality needed for this process is available in feature-rich LMSs such as the eSSential LMS.

“Our client partners’ training success is of the utmost importance to us here at eLogic,” says Aaron Olney, VP of Sales and Marketing at eLogic Learning. “It’s critical that businesses are able to use evaluation models such as the Kirkpatrick Model to evaluate and report on training effectiveness. Our LMS makes that process (as well as reporting on training ROI) much easier."

