Decorview Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017 for Outstanding Service

Decorview Best of House Award Badge We're thrilled our in-home design service was honored with a Best of Houzz award.

Decorview®, a leading seller of custom Hunter Douglas window treatments in North America, has won “Best Of Customer Service” on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

“Decorview strives to make the shopping experience easy for homeowners and we are thrilled our in-home design service was honored with a Best of Houzz award,” said Kim Rush, VP of sales and merchandising for Decorview.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a company received in 2016.

Decorview joined Houzz in 2013 and has been consistently recognized by the community for providing outstanding service to members.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Decorview was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Decorview sells the complete line of Hunter Douglas products, including bestsellers Duette® honeycomb shades, Silhouette® window shadings and Designer Roller Shades.

Homeowners looking for in-depth guidance on choosing the best custom window treatments for their homes are encouraged to sign-up for a free in-home design consultation with a Decorview window coverings expert by visiting decorview.com. Clients will then be immediately paired with a designer in their area who will let them explore products, colors, fabrics and finishes all from the comfort of their own home.

About Decorview

Decorview® is a leading provider of Hunter Douglas window fashions, with a large network of design experts and installers in North America. The company’s Hunter Douglas-certified designers offer free in-home design consultations to consumers. Every order is backed by the Hunter Douglas Lifetime Limited Warranty.

A recognized online decorating authority, Decorview.com features an extensive online showroom of Hunter Douglas products, a Tips and Trends Blog highlighting the latest interior fashion trends, and access to an expansive network of local window coverings experts in North America. For more information, visit http://www.decorview.com.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com