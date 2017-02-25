Healthcare Associates of McKinney has Moved

We are so pleased to be able to have a larger office space to offer care to more patients. And, the timing couldn’t be better with adding Dr. Lawrence and Angela to our practice." -Edwin Taylor, MD

Healthcare Associates of McKinney announced today that they have moved one block south to The Medical Center at Craig Ranch building at 8080 State Highway 121, Suite 210, McKinney, Texas 75070. It is in the heart of the Craig Ranch Medical District with easy access to Highway 121.

As the practice has grown, the need for more space has been paramount. This beautiful new location offers more space to care for patients in the same family-centered manner with several additional ancillary services. With a bigger office, Healthcare Associates of McKinney will be able to add two additional providers, Christopher Lawrence, MD and Angela Jorrey, PA.

“We are so pleased to be able to have a larger office space to offer care to more patients. And, the timing couldn’t be better with adding Dr. Lawrence and Angela to our practice”, said Edwin Taylor, MD. “These two things combined allow us to offer even better and faster care to the Frisco and McKinney communities we serve.”

About Healthcare Associates of McKinney

Conveniently located on the border of Frisco and McKinney, near Craig Ranch, the office is open from 7:30am to 5:30pm. Healthcare Associates of McKinney offers same-day appointments, when available, and accepts all major insurance plans. Onsite services include preventative health measures and a broad range of medical needs such as allergy shots/testing, diagnostic imaging, laboratory, nerve conduction, outpatient minor surgeries for dermatologic conditions and joint injections for select orthopedic complaints. For an appointment or more information about Healthcare Associates of McKinney, please call the office today at (972) 268-9383 or visit http://www.HealthcareAssociates.com/McKinney.