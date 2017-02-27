LAST-A-FOAM Rigid Molded Parts

General Plastics Manufacturing Company, leading provider of high performance rigid and flexible polyurethane foam and build-to-print parts, will participate in this year’s JEC World International Composites Event in Paris, France on March 14 – 16, booth R39a in Hall 6. The company will showcase various product lines which address the industry challenge of producing lighter, stronger and cost-effective composite parts, with an emphasis on safety.

“General Plastics has consistently worked towards providing sophisticated, high-value solutions to its customers over the past 75 years,” said Dr. Mitchell Johnson, President of General Plastics. “This year’s event gives us another opportunity to participate in several conversations, have a better understanding of the challenges faced by our customers, and provide solutions to help address those challenges.”

Rigid Foam Sheets, Blocks and Molded Parts

Conference attendees can expect to see application samples of General Plastics’ signature LAST-A-FOAM® rigid foam series. Due to unique chemical formulas, products are exceptionally uniform and consistent in all physical properties, strong, durable and versatile. Customers have a wide range of products to select from based on application specifications, including tooling and core requirements.

Included is FST/OSU-compliant FR-3800 FST rigid foam which can be thermoformed under specific conditions, is easy to machine and bonds securely with composite skins. This foam series, as well as two LAST-A-FOAM® rigid foam product lines - FR-4700 for applications with peak temperature up to 400°F and FR-6700 which complies with aerospace specifications – are also supplied as complex molded or cast parts. This rigid, self-skinning foam can be shaped based on customers’ requirements, and texture and color specified. Some aircraft interior applications include various panel configurations, decorative flyaway parts, and as replacement for aluminum parts. Non-aerospace customers may also benefit where applications require raw material cost reduction, light-weighting and cost savings for high throughput parts.

Flexible Foam Molded Parts

In addition to rigid foam sheets, blocks and molded parts, General Plastics produces custom molded parts that are manufactured from flame-retardant, self-extinguishing and self-skinning flexible polyurethane foam materials. Examples of typical molded parts include various flight deck components, bin-to-bin closeout seals, header seals, and armrest pads. Services offered include part and tool design, mold tooling manufacture, and production of parts through all phases to completion.

General Plastics proven build-to-print capabilities and high-capacity production facilities enable it to scale production from small runs of specialty parts to ongoing, high-volume OEM and Tier 1 and Tier 2 parts programs.

FAA-Certified Flammability Testing Services

Information on General Plastics’ testing services will also be available at the event. The company offers a wide range of flammability and mechanical testing services in General Plastics' on-site testing laboratory. General Plastics’ FAA-approved operations span the following flammability tests:



Heat Release

Smoke Density

Smoke Toxicity

Insulation Flame Propagation

FAA Bunsen Burner

Seat Cushion Oil Burner

About General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Tacoma, Washington-based General Plastics Manufacturing Company has been a leading innovator in the plastics industry for 75 years. The company develops and manufactures rigid and flexible polyurethane foam products, which include its signature LAST-A-FOAM® brand series and build-to-print composite parts.

Directly or through its network of distributors, General Plastics serves the aerospace and defense, nuclear packaging, composite core, prototype and modeling, construction, dimensional signage, testing and marine industries. General Plastics is certified to ISO 9001:2008/AS9100C and meets the rigorous demands of numerous leading quality systems, which include NQA-1, Mil-I-45208A and Boeing Company D6-82479. Please visit http://www.generalplastics.com.