Bermuda Firm Joins Career Partners International

Career Partners International, one of the largest career management consultancies in the world, announces that The Olderhood Group Ltd., Bermuda has joined its team of market-leading firms. The Olderhood Group will be a key provider of CPI’s Retirement Options, the leading global provider of retirement coach certification and retirement readiness assessments.

“Career Partners International leads the industry in retirement and pre-retirement services,” stated Doug Matthews, President and CEO of Career Partners International. “The Olderhood Group brings deep expertise in all facets of how smart organizations understand that employee pre-retirement assistance starts as early as age 35 making workforce transitions seamless for both the individual and the company.”

Olderhood’s core mission is to provide corporations, groups, associations, unions, and individuals with the information and life skills that they need to make the most of the retirement phase of their lives. The firm fulfills this mission by certifying coaches through CPI’s Retirement Options utilizing the Retirement Success Profile™ and the LifeOptions Profile™ assessment tools to help their clients identify the non-financial aspects for success in their next life’s chapter: retirement.

“We are excited to be joining the CPI partnership,” stated Olderhood Group Founder and CEO Bill Storie. “This is a major strategic development which will enable us to expand our service offering to our international clients."

“CPI retirement and outplacement programs are a logical fit with our existing global retirement initiatives and we are happy to be bringing these unique and much needed services to the Bermuda marketplace,” said Robin Trimingham, Olderhood Group Co-Founder and COO.

The next Retirement Options webinar certification course will be held from March 7th – May 9th, and will be led by Joanne Waldman, the Director of Training for Retirement Options. For more information about the certification course, individuals can visit Retirement Options.

Founded in 1987, Career Partners International is one of the largest consultancies in the world. From more than 270 offices in over 45 countries, Career Partners International is a leading provider of outplacement, career management, executive coaching, and leadership development services to clients and their employees worldwide.