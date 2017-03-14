This system will produce an estimated 145,600 kWh annually, offsetting Premier Research Labs electric bills by 47%.

Working together with KB Racking and NATiVE, Premier Research Labs is now the proud owner of a 624 panel, 200 kW ballasted rooftop solar system. This system will produce an estimated 145,600 kWh annually, offsetting Premier Research Labs electric bills by 47%. As the developer of the system, NATiVE was presented with a number of project hurdles from challenging on-site obstacles to high load requirements. NATiVE’s expertise in solar, along with the versatility and ease of installation of KB Racking’s EkonoRack 2.0 system, allowed the project to move forward and overcome all challenges while staying on schedule.

“KB Racking’s team worked with us to meet all of our custom requirements, which played a large part in allowing this project to run smoothly. We have completed several projects with KB Racking now, they have become a trusted partner of ours”, Elijah Johnston-Heck, NATiVE. This is the sixth large-scale project NATiVE has partnered with KB Racking on since 2015.

About Premier Research Labs

Premier Research Labs (PRL) was founded to deliver uncompromising quality and effectiveness by providing 100% non-toxic and effective products. In fact, PRL has achieved an industry first in creating premier nutritional products based on quantum cellular resonance technology. PRL products are free of undesirable chemical tag-alongs and are designed to deliver the very best quality to customers and patients.

About Native

NATiVE is a green builder with a comprehensive range of solutions, located in Texas. NATiVE offers a wide range of services, allowing them to take a holistic approach when assisting customers with custom green building, solar panels, rainwater tanks, and many more energy efficient upgrades. Both residential and commercial customers in Texas can expect a high quality service offered with a very dependable warranty.