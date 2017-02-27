HealthSherpa Introduces New COBRA Crosswalk Solution for Corporate Partners "HealthSherpa’s new COBRA Crosswalk is a comprehensive solution that streamlines communication, enrollment, and utilization of COBRA-coverage alternatives." said George Kalogeropoulos, founder and CEO of HealthSherpa.

HealthSherpa, the premier health insurance enrollment company, today announced a new solution, COBRA Crosswalk™, for corporate partners to provide alternatives to COBRA health insurance continuation coverage for employees. The average COBRA enrollee typically incurs claims 50 percent higher than an active employee, costing employers thousands per enrollee per year.

“There’s no denying that COBRA is expensive for corporations and may not be the best solution for the former employees,” said George Kalogeropoulos, founder and CEO of HealthSherpa. “The average COBRA enrollee costs self-insured corporations thousands more per year than an active employee, and COBRA premiums are very high, making it a lose-lose for the employer and the former employee. There are other smart options to meet former employee’s healthcare needs and budgets. HealthSherpa’s new COBRA Crosswalk is a comprehensive solution that streamlines communication, enrollment, and utilization of COBRA-coverage alternatives. During this time of rapid regulatory and market change, our intuitive technology and knowledgeable customer advocates are invaluable for employers and former employees alike.”

Corporations benefit from the new COBRA Crosswalk because HealthSherpa supports the entire communications process with the affected employees. From customized notices to educational collateral, step-by-step instructions, user-friendly online tools and comprehensive customer service – HealthSherpa makes an often complicated, confusing process simple, streamlined and cost effective.

When separated employees choose COBRA, they must continue to pay the full monthly premium as well as an administrative fee. Using HealthSherpa’s COBRA Crosswalk allows employees to enroll in quality, affordable coverage that is up to 85 percent cheaper than COBRA coverage.

Alongside COBRA support, leading brands are partnering with HealthSherpa to offer cost-effective healthcare benefits to part-time, seasonal, temporary, 1099 and other non-benefits eligible employees.

About HealthSherpa

HealthSherpa is the best way to get individual health coverage, with experience enrolling over 800,000 people. HealthSherpa partners with large employers, insurers and more than 18,000 insurance agents to support consumers searching for, enrolling in, and utilizing high quality, affordable health insurance coverage. Backed by leading investors including Core Innovation Capital and Mitch Kapor (founder and CEO of Lotus, Kapor Center for Social Impact), HealthSherpa's mission is to help every American feel the comfort and security of having health coverage. The company delivers innovation, technology, and customer service by real people to make coverage easier to understand, faster to sign up for, and simpler to use. Learn more at http://www.HealthSherpa.com/employers.