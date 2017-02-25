I’m excited to be a part of the VIBE conference this year, which is a great event that brings key thought leaders and bar and restaurant owners and executives together to help shape the future of the industry.

TapHunter, the complete digital beverage management solution that helps bars and restaurants streamline operations and connect with their customers, today announced that the company’s CEO and co-founder Melani Gordon will be speaking on a panel entitled “The Bar of Tomorrow” at the upcoming VIBE Conference on March 1 at 11:15 AM. The conference takes place in San Diego, California from February 27th through March 1st.

Ms. Gordon has grown TapHunter from a start-up into a leading provider of operational software tools to thousands of bars and restaurants across 12 different countries. The TapHunter software suite enables businesses to easily create and manage rotating drink menus across any platform, including print, digital, website and social media, all from one centralized dashboard. The company also offers a powerful yet lightweight inventory tool that improves ordering efficiency and saves time while reducing the risk of employee theft.

The mission of the annual VIBE Conference is to provide current, actionable and pertinent education to beverage executives which enables these multi-unit operators to produce a cutting edge beverage program for their concepts. The “Bar of Tomorrow” panel will present several technology innovators creating apps, solutions and services for bars and restaurants. Additional panelists include representatives from Sponsiv Digital, Free Flow Wines, WineQuest and The Drink Exchange.

“I’m excited to be a part of the VIBE conference this year, which is a great event that brings key thought leaders and bar and restaurant owners and executives together to help shape the future of the industry,” said Melani Gordon, co-founder and CEO of TapHunter. “I look forward to discussing the myriad ways in which simple, easy-to-use but powerful software tools can dramatically improve operational efficiency and open the door to creating a closer connection between bars and restaurants and their customers.”

To learn more about the VIBE conference, see http://www.vibeconferene.com. For more information on the TapHunter platform, visit http://www.gettaphunter.com.

About TapHunter

TapHunter is two things: it’s an industry tool for bar and restaurant owners & a consumer-facing mobile app for beer, wine and spirit lovers. For the beverage industry, TapHunter provides on- and off-premise accounts with time and money-saving tools that automatically update beverage inventory on social media channels, websites, print menus and digital displays. This exposure empowers TapHunter customers by helping transform beer, wine, and spirit menus into valuable revenue producers. For the consumer, TapHunter.com and the TapHunter mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, enables consumers to locate their favorite beer, wine and spirits in markets across the United States and the world.