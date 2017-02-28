“Early experimentation with this model shows that if these kids have any hustle about them, they’ll be able to easily surpass $15 an hour, maybe even $20 an hour” Says Gougeon.

Tampa based Restauranteur Ryan Gougeon has plans to open a chain of Chicken & Waffle restaurants. He claims starting wages for new employees at the fast-casual chain will meet or exceed $15 an hour to start, based on testing at his first location.

Employees start at $10.05 per hour, which is $2 an hour more than the national minimum wage. The difference, says Gougeon, is the tip box he allows employees to have.

“The better the service, the harder they work to entertain our guests, the more they’ll make” says Gougeon.

Since each restaurant is designed to be run on 2-3 person crews, and highly automated, all employees will share a tip box. At the end of the shift, they get to divide the tips equally. Due to the high sales volume of the restaurant, coupled with the low number of employees, Gougeon expects the tip averages per employee to be quite high.

“Early experimentation with this model shows that if these kids have any hustle about them, they’ll be able to easily surpass $15 an hour, maybe even $20 an hour” Says Gougeon.

RyRy’s Chicken & Waffles features high quality fresh breaded and fried chicken, with RyRy’s unique blend of spices. In addition, the restaurant features fresh pressed waffles with a variety of toppings including: blueberry, raspberry, bacon, pecan, S’mores, Reese’s Peanut butter cup, Nutella, and more.

The legion of fans already following the RyRy’s Chicken & Waffles concept based on food shows and events, and the opening of his first store are what Gougeon refers to as his “Mutha Cluckaz”.

Gougeon says he will roll out five physical brick and mortar stores in 36 months in the Tampa Bay area. Gougeon expects to open his second location in Tampa by June 1st.

Contact

Ryan Gougeon

MuthaCluckaz(at)gmail(dot)com

http://www.MuthaCluckaz.com