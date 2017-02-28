ymarketing Bolsters Leadership, Fills Two Key Positions

ymarketing is continuing its focus on growth with two talented agency veterans joining the ranks in crucial positions.

As our VP, Media, Debrianna Obara directs ymarketing’s Media practice, bringing deep knowledge of media advancements, strong publisher relationships, and data insights. Prior to ymarketing, Debrianna oversaw traditional and digital media planning operations for Rauxa and ran the media and search teams for the West Coast at Razorfish. She has experience with clients such as Delta Dental, Nike, Genenetech, Brooks Brothers,and Best Buy. Before that she worked at Draft Worldwide and Ogilvy & Mather with clients including A&E, Christian Dior, and Verizon.

Jason Maloney will hit the ground running as ymarketing’s Managing Director, coordinating all future new business with ymarketing brand efforts. Jason’s career has encompassed both agency and client-side roles where he has advocated for the customer on behalf of brands like Land Rover, Jaguar, Callaway Golf, Roy’s Restaurants, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“We are beyond excited to kick off 2017 with two exceptional hires," said COO, Brian Yun. “The breadth of experience both Debrianna and Jason bring to our agency is incredible. We have some very aggressive growth goals this year and both of these exceptional people will play a big role in helping us to achieve them. We’re all excited to have them as part of the ymarketing family.”

About ymarketing: Founded in 2002 by Ryan Lash, ymarketing designs, executes, and optimizes technology-driven marketing campaigns for consumer-focused businesses. We are digital marketing innovators personally committed to creating a measurable, lasting impact on our clients’ businesses. Learn more at https://www.ymarketing.com/ and see why Your Thing is Our Thing.