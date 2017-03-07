MidAtlantic Farm Credit Announces Dates of Annual Stockholder Meetings

Tom Truitt, President and CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit Our annual stockholder meetings provide time for our customers, directors, and employees, along with supporters of the agriculture industry, to meet and discuss what is happening in their communities.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit has announced the dates of their annual stockholder meetings. The meetings will be taking place on: April 4 at Walkersville Fire Hall in Walkersville, Maryland; April 5 at Yoder’s Restaurant in New Holland, Pennsylvania; and April 6 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, Delaware.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit hosts these meetings each spring, providing an opportunity for customers, staff, legislators, and industry professionals to come together and learn about the association. This year, the meetings will open at 5:45pm with a networking social hour. The dinner will be served at 6:45pm, followed by the business presentation, giving an update on Farm Credit’s financials and plans for the coming year.

“Our annual stockholder meetings provide time for our customers, directors, and employees, along with supporters of the agriculture industry, to meet and discuss what is happening in their communities,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “They also provide us an opportunity to thank our members and supporters for helping us to continue to serve agriculture and rural America.”

All who attend have the chance to enter to win a 2017 John Deere Gator XUV 560 Crossover Utility Vehicle, along with opportunity to win some other raffle prizes, including a Yeti cooler and handmade quilt. For more information on the annual meetings, including the online registration form, please visit mafc.com/info/annual-meetings.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.