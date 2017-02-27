dotCMS and Authentic Announce Partnership

“We are at the forefront of where customers want to go digitally, and Authentic has demonstrated with their success that clients agree with that thinking. I couldn’t be more excited to see where our partnership takes both of us.”

dotCMS, a leading Java-based content management system, and Authentic, a Digital Agency, today announced they have entered into a partnership agreement to support dotCMS’s rapid growth in the US.

“We’re excited about the expansion of our capabilities to offer clients a robust tool and dedicated management team in dotCMS that will allow both firms to continue growth in the US and beyond,” says David Roe, CEO of Authentic. “As a global company, we now have the ability to further tailor our offerings and service models to meet the individual needs of each client by better serving our ever-growing list of both international clients, and clients supporting a global brand presence.”

dotCMS, as both a company and a technology, fits with Authentic’s overall vision to work with enterprise-level clients create authentic digital experiences for their customers. dotCMS, a java-based CMS tool, provides flexibility, ease of implementation, and faster-to-market solutions that appeals to clients in today’s fast-paced, results-driven marketing environment.

“Authentic’s vision for the future of digital marketing, passion for quality, and culture of innovation is what we find compelling,” added Tim Brigham, CEO of dotCMS. “We are at the forefront of where customers want to go digitally, and Authentic has demonstrated with their success that clients agree with that thinking. I couldn’t be more excited to see where our partnership takes both of us.”

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a leading , open source content management platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include: Telus, Standard & Poors, Nintendo, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Nomura Bank, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, DriveTest Ontario and ICANN. For more, visit http://www.dotcms.com.

About Authentic

Authentic is a world-class digital agency that is reinventing the way companies leverage digital channels to reach their customers. We know how digital can be used to create a personalized, constantly evolving marketing approach that garners measurable success. This approach means that our clients can be more creative with less risk, and our clients’ customers can get authentic digital experiences that matter to them. Comprehensive digital marketing services include marketing and user experience strategy, creative ideation and production, technology implementation, and more.

Authentic is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; and Lima, Peru.

To learn more, visit beauthentic.digital.