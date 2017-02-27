Reserve Your Hotel Rooms for GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+

GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ The official hotels are less than 500 yards from the GRC Annual Meeting registration area.

Davis, California, USA: Reservations can now be made for hotel rooms for the Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) Annual Meeting & Geothermal Energy Association (GEA) GeoExpo+, being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA from October 1-4, 2017. All the events are in one central location, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The official hotels are less than 500 yards from the GRC Annual Meeting registration area.

The GRC has contracted with The Holiday Inn Express Salt Lake City Downtown and Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotels for a discounted block of rooms. At both hotels there is a choice of rooms with either two double beds or a king bed starting at $145 a night excluding taxes and fees.

Attendees can make their reservations on secure websites prepared specially for the GRC and GEA. The links are available from the GRC Annual Meeting website at: http://www.geothermal.org/meet-new.html.

GRC and GEA strongly encourage you to stay at one of the conference hotels to gain the benefits of networking with colleagues, being close to the event venue, and relaxing in nice hotel properties.

We make every effort to negotiate the best possible rates. When you stay at the conference hotels, you help GRC and GEA meet our contractual obligations, avoid paying financial damages for this meeting, secure suitable venues and preferred dates-and-rates for future conferences.

The GRC Annual Meeting & GEA GeoExpo+ is the industry’s largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of geothermal and renewable energy projects, a trade show and numerous networking opportunities.

About the Geothermal Resources Council:

With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a more than 45-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as the one of the world’s preeminent geothermal associations advancing geothermal development through education, research, and outreach.

