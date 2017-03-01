All proceeds will help provide scholarships and opportunities for youth to participate in programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

On April 7 and 8, 2017, a team of 12 Hawthorne Cat employees will run a 190-plus mile relay from Huntington Beach to San Diego, CA as part of the 2017 SoCal Ragnar Relay Race. Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego and the Pacific Region, is seeking support in raising money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego. Hawthorne Cat has set a goal of raising $12,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs and is asking for tax-deductible donations to be made from now until Friday, March 24, 2017.

Anita Raygoza, Hawthorne Cat Benefits Manager, says, “You can help us reach our goal and make a difference in our community, and in children’s lives, by visiting the Hawthorne Cat fundraising website to donate. Those donating $50 or more will receive a free team t-shirt.” Raygoza continues, “All proceeds will help provide scholarships and opportunities for youth to participate in programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website for more information and to make a donation. Donations will be accepted until March 24, 2017.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.