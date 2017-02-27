BVoIP Announces Partnership with net2phone

BVoIP provides a comprehensive cloud communications platform for IT and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to adopt and deploy both internally and for their downstream customers. While BVoIP leaves the door open from a dial tone perspective allowing partners to retain their current provider or choose a new dial tone provider, BVoIP has selected a group of preferred, vetted providers in each region to deliver a more streamlined program. net2phone is now one of these preferred providers.

net2phone's SIP Trunking service provides BVoIP clients with access to unlimited international calling for a low, flat monthly rate. net2phone’s SIP Trunking solution includes unlimited calling anywhere in the US (including Puerto Rico) and Canada plus 22 other popular destinations: Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Backed by IDT Telecom, a leading global carrier of voice communications, and certified compatible with the majority of IP PBX providers, net2phone SIP Trunking is efficient and reliable.

George Bardissi, President and CEO of BVoIP

"BVoIP is excited to team with net2phone. We believe net2phone’s SIP Trunking provides extreme value to our partners. net2phone’s unlimited international calling plans can help them to win new business and compete more effectively in this global economy."

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone

"We are delighted to team with BVoIP in order to provide their partners with unparalleled flexibility. BVoiP’s partners will be able to select net2phone SIP Trunking solutions featuring unlimited calling between 25 popular international destinations, and will also be able to price those solutions to meet their customers’ requirements. Our recent certification by 3CX further strengthens net2phone’s value add solution for BVoIP’s partners.”

About BVoIP:

BVoIP helps IT and Managed Service Providers attack voice and unified communications worldwide. Having come out of the MSP space, BVoIP designed its program to not only automate how MSP’s interact with their existing systems and tools but to also assist MSP’s with an offering to standardize their Unified Communications offering to their customers. BVoIP has built integration with MSP industry solutions from Autotask, ConnectWise, ConnectBooster, DeskDirector, BrightGauge, JoomConnect, and others. BVoIP is currently available in North America, Europe, and the Australian / New Zealand Regions. For more information please visit http://www.bvoip.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.

About net2phone:

net2phone is a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider to small and mid-sized businesses. net2phone’s cloud based communication services are distributed exclusively through channel partners and offer business customers substantial cost savings. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit http://www.net2phone.com or follow us on Linked IN.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media Contacts:

BVoIP Contact

George Bardissi

CEO

Phone: 215-402-7200

net2phone Contact

Denise D'Arienzo

Director of Marketing Communications

Phone: 973.438.3227