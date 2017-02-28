C. Mondavi & Family in conjunction with the Military Veterans Caucus and Congressional Wine Caucus are proud to be presenting Purple Heart Wines (http://www.purpleheartwines.com/) from Napa Valley on March 1st, 2017 in Washington D.C. The cause-worthy wine brand will be sharing the latest 2014 vintage with members of congress, media and guests of honor from the Purple Heart Foundation, including Purple Heart recipient and Chairman of the Board Bill Wroolie. Congressional Wine Caucus Co-Chair, Congressman and Purple Heart recipient Mike Thompson of California’s 5th district, which includes Napa Valley, will also be in attendance. Winemaker and Vietnam Veteran Ray Coursen will present the wine at the event and will discuss his dedication to Purple Heart Wines and his commitment to veterans’ issues.

A label produced under C. Mondavi & Family, Purple Heart Wines pays tribute to American military veterans through support of the Purple Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to serving the unmet needs of military men, women and families. While visiting Washington D.C., Coursen will present a $10,000 check donation to the Purple Heart Foundation for a total of $30,000 donated by Purple Heart Wines in the 12 months since the brand’s launch in March 2016. “I am thrilled to be in Washington D.C. this week to raise a glass of Purple Heart Red Blend with some of my fellow veterans,” comments Ray Coursen. “I hope this wine inspires others to stop and think about the sacrifices our nation’s servicemen and women have made to protect our freedoms.”

Purple Heart Wines has enjoyed significant success in its first year including a sold-out 2013 vintage, the addition of a second winemaker in summer 2016 with Iraq War Veteran David Grega, increased production for the 2014 Purple Heart Red and top scores and accolades from national press. In addition to support for the Purple Heart Foundation, the brand pays tribute to the tradition of military service at C. Mondavi & Family and honors the late Peter Mondavi Sr., a veteran of World War II.