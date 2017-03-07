Ono Hawaiian BBQ Will Open Second Restaurant in Peoria

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is celebrating its new restaurant with a Grand Opening Luau this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 9230 West Northern Ave, Suite 109, Peoria, Arizona.

This location will be the second unit for the Hawaiian restaurant in the city of Peoria.

The Grand Opening Celebration will have special events including:



Ribbon cutting ceremony 10:45AM

Raffling of fifty $100 Ono Hawaiian BBQ gift cards 11:00AM to 1:00PM

Buy One Get One Free deal all day

Hawaiian dance performance 12:00PM to 2:00PM

This Ono Hawaiian BBQ will feature newly implemented digital menu boards. The interior design incorporates the brand’s industrial chic design inspired by Hawaii’s rustic elements; featuring reclaimed wood walls, rope lighting, aqua tiles, and tropical planters.

About Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a fast casual restaurant with locations in California and Arizona that serves Hawaiian Plate Lunches and other island specialties. All of Ono Hawaiian BBQ plates are created with fresh ingredients using authentic Hawaiian recipes, prepared daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. Ono Hawaiian BBQ operates 61 restaurants throughout California and Arizona and have plans to open 10 more locations in 2017 with the next opening in Menifee, California.

Fans can receive promotions and news by “Liking” Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/OnoHawaiianBBQ or joining Club Ono. For more information please visit http://www.OnoHawaiianBBQ.com, @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Twitter or @OnoHawaiianBBQ on Instagram.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ – Peoria

9230 West Northern Ave, Suite 109

Peoria, AZ 85305

Phone: (623)872-7788

Sun - Thurs: 11:00AM – 9:00PM

Fri-Sat: 11:00AM – 9:30PM

marketing(at)onobbq(dot)com