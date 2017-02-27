customers can choose to provision and spin up some or all of their VM replicas to run directly in the cloud enabling pure business continuity

StoneFly, Inc. the original pioneer of the iSCSI protocol, Virtual Storage Appliances and hyperconverged storage solutions has introduced a new Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) platform for new and existing Veeam customers.

Veeam first teamed up with StoneFly early last year in a joint Technology Alliance Program (TAP) project to develop and offer StoneFly Scale Out Cloud Storage for Veeam Cloud Connect that is now deployed in Microsoft Azure datacenters across the globe. This advanced solution bypasses the 1TB file size limitation constraints inherent to Azure and allows users to “scale out” one or more volumes across multiple Azure nodes to create a nearly unlimited amount of storage for their Veeam backups.

Building on that partnership, StoneFly has now released the next phase of their StoneFly Cloud Storage which is full-featured Disaster Recovery as a Service. This new Disaster Recovery service allows Veeam customers to replicate their choice of backups or VM replicas to a secure cloud and streamline failover with zero data loss and minimal disruption in the case of a disaster.

Customers can restore specific VMs or their entire site from the cloud. In case of partial site or total disaster, customers can choose to provision and spin up some or all of their VM replicas to run directly in the cloud enabling pure business continuity with fast and flexible recovery options.

Veeam Cloud Connect securely transmits data over a single port using SSL/TLS (Secure Sockets Layer /Transport Layer Security) and utilizing WAN acceleration for bandwidth optimization to the StoneFly Cloud, thus eliminating the need to setup and maintain VPN connections or open multiple ports. Automated network reconfiguration prevents the headache of reconfiguring networks for Disaster Recovery testing, full or partial failover.

Other bandwidth-friendly features include BitLocker and seeding which allows StoneFly to provide DRaaS even to customers with slow or unreliable WAN connections, or to those with a large number of VMs. Customers can even replicate their backups from other cloud repositories to further reduce the amount of data that must be sent across the WAN.

StoneFly uses both enterprise storage and enterprise data services. Cloud repositories are completely isolated from one another for security. Users can also encrypt backups at the source and while in transit to the cloud for additional security assurance.

StoneFly’s Disaster Recovery as a Service for Veeam Backup and Replication in the Cloud is a certified and easy way to provision a reliable, secure and comprehensive Disaster Recovery solution.

