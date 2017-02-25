ProSharpen Color was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

ProSharpen Color - Pixel Film Studios - FCPX Effects This is a must have tool for FCPX Editors.

FCPX users now have the ability to sharpen a desired color range and luminance with ProSharpen Color tools from Pixel Film Studios. With ProSharpen Color users have total control over sharpening amount, sharpening radius, threshold, horizontal sharpening, vertical sharpening, and color alpha sliders to easily refine their color range. With color spectrum tools users can visually see the color range effected with ease all within Final Cut Pro X.

With ProSharpen Color users are provided with the right tools to visually see the effected color range without any frustration. Users can selected either a linear luminance or color wheel to better help refine the color sharpening range of colors. With ProSharpen color spectrum tools users can reposition, scale, and rotate each tool to their desired position to better help with the editing process all with a click of a mouse.

ProSharpen: Color was professionally designed to work seamlessly inside of Final Cut Pro X. As an effect overlay, each ProSharpen: Color preset can be dragged and dropped onto media and previewed in real time. With the published parameters found in the FCPX inspector, users have the ability to make further adjustments with just a few clicks of a mouse.

