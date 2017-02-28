Move over Elf, The Helper Hare™ is here

We are excited to bring this new character to life. The fun you have at Christmas with your elf, can now be had at Easter and throughout the year with The Helper Hare™.

Envision Kidz LLC, is egg-cited to announce the release of our character The Helper Hare™. The first book in this series is An Easter Tradition that tells the story of the magic behind Easter and the Hares that help make it happen. This premium plush toy and children’s book comes packaged as a box set that retails for $29.99. The Helper Hare™ loves to be helpful throughout the year and can be used to help encourage children to be responsible, helpful and good. The Hare will watch over the children and report back to the Easter Bunny on what has been seen. Kids who are good will earn Easter treats.

Envision Kidz co-founder and author Dzifa Glymin said “We are excited to bring this new character to life. The fun you have at Christmas with your elf, can now be had at Easter and throughout the year with The Helper Hare™. From the moment I came up with the concept to seeing it all come together, is really something special.”

The Helper Hare™ An Easter Tradition is available for pre-order currently through our Kickstarter campaign which funded in only one week! (now over 130%) The Helper Hare™ will also be available from our website http://www.TheHelperHare.com starting March 11th, and specialty retail stores along the Colorado front range. Envision Kidz and The Helper Hare™ An Easter Tradition will be in Las Vegas, Nevada March 5-7 at ToyFest West, the 2nd largest toy show in the US. Hop on board and follow us on social media:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thehelperhare

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheHelperHare

Instagram - https://twitter.com/TheHelperHare

About Envision Kidz LLC: Envision Kidz LLC is a Colorado company and was founded in November 2016 by two dads who are kids at heart. President Dzifa Glymin, and Creative Director Zach Nigut saw an exciting opportunity in a new category and hopped on it. Envision Kidz is the creator and distributor of the brand, books and product line The Helper Hare™. Our vision is to inspire parents, children, and many others to dream and be creative.