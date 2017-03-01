CBHV Hires Jim Yarsinsky as Senior Account Executive

Jim is a well-known figure in the healthcare industry. He is a revenue cycle turnaround professional with 30 years of experience as a trusted adviser helping healthcare organizations with reporting, accounts receivable, revenue cycle analysis, and strategic planning. Eric Najork, CBHV President, states “Jim brings to us and our customers tremendous experience, knowledge and is respected throughout the healthcare industry for his honesty, integrity and accomplishments.” “He truly shares our vision, passion and above all, our commitment to satisfying our customers’ needs 24/7. “We are very excited to welcome Jim to our team at CBHV.” Jim has immense knowledge of the healthcare revenue cycle landscape.

Previously, Jim was employed by Expeditive, a provider of interim staffing and revenue cycle management services to healthcare providers. His position was president which he held for over 12 years. Prior to forming Expeditive, Yarsinsky was principal of his own independent revenue cycle consulting firm named JY Consulting, Inc. He has served in receivables management and consulting positions in various healthcare organizations.

Mr. Yarsinsky is actively involved with several industry organizations, including the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management (AAHAM).

“I am thrilled to be joining such a highly-accomplished firm like CBHV and grow the business the same way the company continues to strengthen its reputation – through a steadfast dedication to providing clients with best-in-class service and tailored solutions,” said Yarsinsky. “My entire career has been spent in the healthcare industry and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing “best of breed” collection solutions to CBHV’s current and future customers.”

ABOUT COLLECTION BUREAU HUDSON VALLEY

Collection Bureau Hudson Valley, Inc. is a full-service agency with 40 years of experience in the collection industry. It services include pre-collection, third-party bad debt collections, along with billing projects through its subsidiary Healthcare Billing Services of New York, Inc. Privately owned and operated, we are licensed to collect in all 50 states, PCI certified, and SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 11 certified. The firm meets the needs and requirements of its 600+ clients nationwide. For more information, please visit http://www.cbhv.com.

You may Contact Mr. Yarsinsky at 856-452-0392.