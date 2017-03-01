Monria Announces Official Storyline

Writing a storyline for an online virtual universe is exciting, but also a daunting task, especially when you’re working with a complex culture like the Cthulhu Mythos. Past News Releases RSS Monria Introduces a Stable During...

Irish Company Purchases a Virtual...

Virtualsense Ltd, a real business operating in a virtual world, announced today their official storyline for Monria, the virtual Moon real estate purchased on November 26, 2015 within Entropia Universe, a Real Cash Economy MMO whose virtual reality platform was developed by Mindark PE AB located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Monria is a Horror 3D MMORPG expanding upon the Cthulhu Mythos as originally created by H.P. Lovecraft, set in the distant future where an evil exists so stealth that one is unaware of how subtle and pervasive the Cthulhu effects can be on one’s mind until it is too late. Cthulhu is in a death-like sleep in the dark abyss, silently but effectively directing creatures and entities to do his bidding in an effort to inhabit our every thought until we go mad.

Monria’s writing team comprised of Entropia Universe avatars Dark Moon Enigma (Monria Staff Official and Community Manager) and Pinthas Schmenke Dorian, recently co-founded the Monria Media Team currently in development.

Pinthas was instrumental in writing the Historical Data Journal Entries that give insight into how the evils of Cthulhu found their way to Monria. He also wrote the beginning history of Monria that has evolved into present day. This is a body of work never before published in its entirety. As such, the collaborative efforts of Dark Moon and Pinthas are presenting Monria’s official storyline in a rather unique format.

With each Historical Data Journal Entry written by Pinthas, Dark Moon gives reflections that bridge the gap between the past and the present, often including content that expands upon the Cthulhu culture and how it relates to Monria’s own unique and evolving Cthuluhu Mythos-based storyline. This same format will be applied when the sixteen chapters of Monria’s beginning history is revealed.

Dark Moon has also written a series called The Kipling Chronicles which is storyline that led to the discovery of a journal in a hidden compartment of an ancient file cabinet that was recovered from Monria’s West Crater where the Cultists roam. Mysteries have surfaced and secrets are unraveling that put the Monria community on constant alert.

“Writing a storyline for an online virtual universe is exciting, but also a daunting task,” says Dark Moon, “especially when you’re working with a complex culture like the Cthulhu Mythos.” “However,” she states, “our goal is to reveal the dark side of the moon.”

Upon completion of publishing the available content to date, Dark Moon and Pinthas will continue to record Monria’s evolving history that revolves around its own unique Cthulhu Mythos-based storyline. Other complementing projects are being considered

The Monria-related writing of both Dark Moon and Pinthas can be reviewed here:

http://www.monria.com/forum/forums/monria-official-storyline.511/

For more information about Monria, please contact info(at)monria(dot)com, or visit monria.com.

Monria can also be reached through social media by following the links provided below:

https://twitter.com/monriathegame

https://www.facebook.com/monriagame

https://www.google.com/+Monria

https://www.facebook.com/dmemonria

https://twitter.com/DarkMoonEnigma

About Entropia Universe

Entropia Universe is the largest Real Cash Economy Massively Multiplayer Online Game in the world. Entropia Universe offers players the ability to participate in a unique virtual world where they have no monthly costs. Its innovative real money economy uses a virtual currency which has a fixed exchange rate with the US dollar. This allows players to deposit and withdraw real funds for their adventures on any virtual planet or in the real world. Entropia Universe uses a state of the art graphics engine to deliver the highest quality visuals in an MMO today.