Pixel Film Studios Announced the Release of ProStutter for FCPX

ProStutter - Pixel Film Studios - FCPX Effects This is a great new animation tool for FCPX Editors.

With ProStutter users now have the ability to generate a stuttering animation with a click of a mouse with complete customization. Each user has total control over customizing stutter amount, path animation, noisiness, frequency, position, rotation, and more all within Final Cut Pro X.

Editors can select from up to 30 pre-designed animation presets with ProStutter from Pixel Film Studios. With ProStutter users can select an animation that best fits the project style.

ProStutter was professionally designed to work seamlessly inside of Final Cut Pro X. As an effect, each ProStutter preset can be dragged and dropped onto media and previewed in real time. With the published parameters found in the FCPX inspector, users have the ability to make further adjustments with just a few clicks of a mouse.

