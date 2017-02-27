MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes may be known for its amazing beef, chicken and turkey burgers, but the brand is taking the opportunity to show off its vegetarian options during Lent. During the season, the restaurant franchise sees a significant increase in demand for meatless selections, and its answer for the shift in preference comes in the form of the March Taste to Try, The Meatless Beast.

The Meatless Beast is MOOYAH’s way of catering to Guests who abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, but the delicious option can certainly be enjoyed every day of the week. The better burger brand’s MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie patty is paired with two cheeses – cheddar and pepper jack – fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, ranch and MOOYAH sauce. The loaded combination of toppings makes for a delicious, decadent vegetarian burger that not only satiates any hearty appetite, but also stays within Guests’ Lent dietary specifications.

As part of MOOYAH’s Taste to Try series, which features a new customized recipe each month, The Meatless Beast will be featured throughout March at MOOYAH locations nationwide, but the build is available year-round for Guests. They just need to ask for it in restaurants or choose it from the Taste to Try menu at MOOYAHtogo.com.

“Lent is a great time for us to spotlight our delicious black bean veggie burger so our Guests know MOOYAH still has options for them when they’re observing the season,” said Michael Mabry, COO of MOOYAH. “The Meatless Beast may be lacking meat, but it sure isn’t lacking in flavor.”

The Meatless Beast marks the continuation of MOOYAH’s successful Taste to Try campaign. The national leader in the booming fast-casual better burger segment provides Guests with a Seriously Fun new experience each month with innovative burgers, including last month’s The Sloppy Whoa, as well as The Lean Green and The Double Diablo. Taste to Try options have provided a financial boost for franchisees in the MOOYAH system as well. Check averages with Taste to Try items were more than 40 percent higher than checks without during 2016, and the brand hopes to improve on that success with a tantalizing lineup of new Taste to Try options continuing throughout 2017.

“Featuring a different burger every month through our Taste to Try program showed us that our Guests are more than willing to step out of their normal burger routines and trust us with flavor combinations we think they’ll love,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, VP of Marketing for MOOYAH. “In 2017 we are continuing our strategy of highlighting seasonally relevant recipes like The Lean Green healthy Iceburger in January, The Sloppy Whoa indulgent chili cheeseburger in February, and now The Meatless Beast Lent-friendly veggie burger in March.”

At MOOYAH, quality food goes hand in hand with customization. Guests get the opportunity to choose from a variety of bun options, from baked in-house potato or multigrain wheat buns to handcrafted lettuce buns, to accompany never-frozen, Certified Angus Beef®, all natural Jennie-O turkey, mouthwatering black bean veggie or grilled chicken and hand-breaded crispy chicken options. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five different cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado and chili in addition to 10 free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH French fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Beyond its signature burgers and fries, MOOYAH offers real ice cream shakes in 10 delicious flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate, REESE’S ™, strawberry banana and more.

In 2017, MOOYAH plans to once again enhance and improve on its recipe for successful franchise growth by adding new locations across the country while maintaining a focus on introducing the brand to more global markets. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its existing presence in California, Texas, Florida and New York.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook through their Fan page or follow MOOYAH on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com/.

ABOUT MOOYAH BURGERS, FRIES & SHAKES

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean American beef, all-natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, black bean veggie burgers, buns baked in-house daily, real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2016, MOOYAH was ranked No. 38 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

###