Applied Systems Launches Applied Cloud for Irish Insurance Brokers

Applied Systems today announced the launch of the Applied Cloud for the Irish insurance market. As the world’s largest insurance cloud, the Applied Cloud will enable Applied to support increased broker demand for cloud-based software and provide data security, flexibility and scalability to manage business growth.

The Applied Cloud is the only purpose-built cloud platform for the insurance industry that provides the flexibility and scalability to enable enhanced business continuity protection and increased mobile access to business information to drive business growth. Applied’s platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centres whilst maintaining 99.95 percent uptime. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes whilst ensuring availability of the latest software capabilities. Today, more than 70,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security and deliver cost savings.

Key capabilities and benefits of the Applied Cloud include:



Data security: Applied’s Tier III+ data centres provide 24/7/365 constant monitoring and performance of first-level problem resolution. Applied Cloud leverages AES-256 data-at-rest-encryption (DARE) and is protected by a minimum of 128-bit, bi-directional, packet-level encryption.

High-availability architecture and active/active pairing: The platform is built to provide two times available load capacity for virtually zero downtime. Applied Cloud utilises high availability network connectivity to ensure maximum bandwidth. Additionally, with active/active pairing, all Applied data centres are colocation facilities across different geographic locations to ensure brokers’ data is continuously replicated between two locations to support continuous uptime.

Optimised configuration: Applied strategically configures brokers’ software for optimal performance. Applied designs its cloud architecture on a multi-tier storage philosophy to place the right workload on the right performance storage.

Dedicated team of cloud specialists: Applied Cloud is managed by a team of highly-skilled cloud specialists with deep domain expertise who directly build, maintain and manage Applied software.

“As the insurance industry becomes more connected, brokers are adopting cloud-based software to provide anytime, anywhere access to information whilst increasing operational flexibility and data security,” said David McKnight, Business Development Director, Applied Systems Ireland. “The Applied Cloud provides Irish brokers unparalleled scale, security and expertise in optimising insurance software to ensure optimal business performance and continuity. As the largest global cloud-based insurance software provider, Applied is committed to continuously investing in our data centres to further support Irish broker growth and profitability.”

