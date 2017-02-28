ThreadKM Adds Integration with kCura’s Relativity

ThreadKM, a legal chat and collaboration hub, today announced an integration with Relativity, kCura’s e-discovery software that helps organizations worldwide manage and analyze large volumes of unstructured data.

Relativity provides law firms, government agencies, and corporations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique e-discovery and data challenges, from litigation to internal investigations or information governance. As a platform, Relativity allows developers to design, build, and tightly integrate applications that add or extend the software’s functionality.

ThreadKM’s Relativity integration allows reviewers working in Relativity to share documents and comments with members of the case team who may not have access to Relativity. This seamless integration allows reviewers to select documents to “Push to ThreadKM,” and to add comments to those documents, which can then be reviewed and discussed inside of ThreadKM.

“This integration unites a law firm’s in-house knowledge management tools and a leading e-discovery platform,” said Damon Goduto, ThreadKM vice president of sales and testifying e-discovery expert. “Conversations can now happen seamlessly between these two document universes.”

ThreadKM joins the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes custom applications and integrations built by Relativity developer partners.

“With this integration, ThreadKM makes e-discovery collaboration even more efficient for Relativity users,” said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering at kCura. “We’re committed to an open platform where our users can easily combine the tools they already use with the power of Relativity. It’s great to welcome ThreadKM to the Relativity Ecosystem.”

To see how ThreadKM's Relativity integration works, visit http://www.vimeo.com/threadkm.

About ThreadKM

ThreadKM provides lean, matter-centric team chat and kanban-style project management in a single application that integrates with document management and other key law firm applications. ThreadKM helps firms dramatically reduce email, drive up DMS utilization, and improve collaboration across the firm.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of Relativity, an e-discovery platform used by more than 12,000 organizations to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance projects. Relativity has over 150,000 active users in 40+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 70 Fortune 100 companies, and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. Corporations, law firms, and government agencies use Relativity on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid platform—with hosted, on-demand solutions available through a global network of partners. As a platform, Relativity also allows developers to design, build, and integrate applications that extend its functionality. kCura has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for six consecutive years and received the CityLIGHTS Lighthouse Award from the Illinois Technology Association in 2016. Please contact kCura at sales@kcura.com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.