You’ve never seen a book signing event like this one,” says Matt Gersper, Founder of Happy Living. “There’s going to be excitement when a Businessman and a Professor, a Homicide Detective and an Actor walk into a bar to meet and inspire their readers.

The historic Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Prescott, Arizona hosts a unique book signing event featuring four authors, five books and a Blog Theater introduction. The businessman is Matt Gersper, the author of The Belief Road Map and Turning Inspiration into Action, both published by Happy Living Books (http://www.happyliving.com/books). The Professor is Dr. Paul Gersper, author of Love Letters from the Grave, published by Happy Living Books. The Homicide Detective is Frank Shankwitz, author of Wishman, published by Sherpa Press, and the Actor is Scott Barry, author of The Greener The Grass, also published by Happy Living Books.

The event will begin with the Actor delivering a rousing, short theatrical performance called Blog Theatre. He’ll explore the mystical power that brought four very different men, on incredibly dissimilar life journeys, to work together helping others create more meaningful, successful, and happy lives. Next, each author will personally introduce his book, sharing with the audience why he wrote it, and how he hopes it will benefit his readers. At the end there will be lots of time for meeting, greeting and mingling with the authors.

On Sunday, March 26, a Businessman and a Professor, a Homicide Detective and an Actor will walk into a bar to meet, entertain and inspire their readers further sharing their personal stories and insights… and to sign their books too. Click here for more information: http://eepurl.com/cA_jdb

About Happy Living

Happy Living is on a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of the world, one person at a time. We write to inspire others to take action on their own ideas, and to believe that a better self is always possible – today, every day and for the rest of their lives. The Seven Foundations of Health guide our blog, books and talks and are our framework for creating a more meaningful, successful, and happy life. Matt Gersper and a handpicked team of Happy Living Experts practice Happy Living every day, and collect ideas to share with you along the way. New members receive a book and inspiring five-minute-to-read blog posts, rousing mini one-man Blog Theatre shows and other special promotions. All these exclusive offers are to help others create a more meaningful, successful, and happy life... delivered right to their inbox once a week. Join us at http://www.HappyLiving.com.

Follow us:

https://twitter.com/veryhappyliving

https://www.facebook.com/veryhappyliving