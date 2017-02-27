Hall of Fame Coach Steve Spurrier Headlines All-Star Cast of Top ‘Renegade’ Marketing & Small-Business Masters at ‘GROWTH HACKS LIVE’ SuperConference for Entrepreneurs

Spurrier did everything differently than his peers and still became a winner – his keynote April 6, at SuperConference 2017 will be a motivational manifesto to re-energize every small business and inspire entrepreneurs everywhere to recapture the winning spirit for their lives.

GKIC's 2017 SuperConference

SuperConference is where we meet and commune with fellow entrepreneurs to share the wisdom of some of the top minds in the world. This year, is incredible! What a lineup! A.J. Mirabedini, CEO

Chicago, Ill. (PRWEB)

GKIC, providers of “magnetic marketing-style” business breakthroughs to small-business owners around the world, announces the sensational kickoff of the annual SuperConference, April 6-8, featuring an electric opening keynote from Hall-of-Fame Coach Steve Spurrier. Themed “GROWTH HACKS LIVE!” the unique three-day event is filled with the newest and most effective strategies to grow every small-business in any field or industry. Full program details and registration are at http://www.gkic.com/sc.

Spurrier is college football’s most colorful, endearing, and successful pioneer. He won the Heisman Trophy as a college football player and led the Florida Gators to six SEC championships and a National Championship. He also coached in the pros and elevated the South Carolina football program to new heights.

And he embodies what GKIC is all about – Spurrier was a renegade who didn’t want to sound like other coaches, dress like other coaches, and, especially coach like other coaches.

He was a controversial football trail-blazer who ushered in a different style of leadership and play, and on Thursday, April 6, he’ll be sharing the “outside-the-lines” traits that allowed him to “do it his way” and still have one of sports history’s all-time great careers.

Small-business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend and hear meaningful lessons that easily transfer to life and business – in other words, chucking “the mainstream” of their industries and creating a successful business and life the GKIC “renegade” way.

Spurrier is just the beginning. Renowned Marketing Master and Founder of GKIC Dan Kennedy delivers two game-changing presentations to empower any small-business owner to accelerate greater levels of business growth and personal productivity. Canadian Journalist and Author David Sax keynotes a special mainstage event based on his latest popular book, “The Revenge of Analog: Real Things and Why They Matter.” And the world-famous, award-winning marketer, Bill Glazer, “the G of GKIC,” will share his own “Growth Hack That Will Increase Your Sales by at Least 32%.”

The 2017 SuperConference will be packed with top experts and timely new information focused solely on “growth hacks” – little things entrepreneurs can do to evoke a spark of growth in their business.

Only real implementers have been invited to demonstrate what’s working “in the trenches” for their businesses. The resulting environment will be a haven where the small-business owner can immerse in learning true business and marketing “growth hacks” for three solid days – away from distractions – to begin creating his or her next business breakthrough.

The cast of speakers includes:

Ryan Stewman – 3 Steps to Crushing Sales in the Modern Marketplace
Gabrielle Bosché – Millennial Retention & Marketing Hacks
Greg Rollett – The Times Square Effect! How To Position Yourself And Your Business To Be The Only Source Your Clients, Patients And Prospects Want To Do Business With
Brittany Lynch – How to Create a Hyper-Targeted Audience For Your Product And Service
Richard Seppala, “The ROI Guy” – The Target Marketing Essential Blueprint For Making Prospects Respond – Knowing (Beyond a Shadow of Doubt) and Executing The Right Message to The Right Market With The Right Media
Jay Henderson – Kick the Risk Out of Hiring – Take Only The Superstars ...and Leave the Rest to Your Competitors
“Doberman Dan” Gallapoo – Copy That Sells!
Oli Billson –Cure Your Case of IDK About SMS... And Keep the Conversation Going THEIR Way
Nina Hershberger –Million-Dollar Mailings On a Zero-Dollar Budget
Jimmy Nicholas – The 3 Steps to Automatically Attract More New Patients or Clients From the Web
Ryan Rothschild –Crack the Loyalty Code: Easy-to-Implement Hacks to Build a Following of Loyal Fans for Any Business
Thomas Blackwell – Automate the Little Things, So You Can Be Present for the Big Things
Sandro Piancone – The Growth Formula to Scale Your Business From Zero to $200 Million in Five Years...The GKIC Way!
Mike LaFido – Marketing to the Affluent Rocketed My Real Estate Business to Unimagined Heights – You Can Make It Happen, Too
Vance Morris – Systematic Magic: Discover the Customer Service Secrets of Disney and Apply Them to Any Business for Profits and Success

In addition, GKIC announces the return of The League of Young Entrepreneurs, a customized and competitive workshop for teens 13-18, running concurrent with SuperConference, April 6-8. The League of Young Entrepreneurs is a unique opportunity to reinforce entrepreneurial attributes of free enterprise, ambition, initiative, and study ethic – in a fun and hands-on experience of a lifetime. Teens will learn how to start, market, and build their own business – with lessons ranging from branding, copywriting, web design, video, and list building.

###

About SuperConference

April 6-8 with Social Media Marketing Bonus Day on April 9; Orlando, Fla.
The GKIC SuperConference is where experience, wisdom and the best money-making and life-liberating tools and strategies come together. Over the last 15 years’ of SuperConferences, thousands of entrepreneurs have discovered new business contacts, new strategies, and new “a-ha” moments that lead to a new era of increased income, liberty, autonomy and confidence. Visit http://www.gkic.com/sc, or call 800-871-0147.

About GKIC

GKIC is the global community for like-minded entrepreneurs who realize rapid results using our proprietary “Magnetic Marketing” teachings and templates. Our small business experts engineer the most effective marketing tools and strategies to catapult entrepreneurs – from every imaginable industry – into unexpected. Ignoring conventional marketing “B.S.,” GKIC provides its members with step-by-step, profit-proven direct-marketing strategies, which, when implemented, produce a long-lasting flood of ideal buyers and clients. Visit http://www.gkic.com for more information, of call 800-871-0147 to speak with a business consultant.

