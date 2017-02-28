Court Certifies Minimum Wage Class Action against King of Diamonds (KOD) Miami Club

On April 08, 2014, the Law Offices of Miller Legal, P.C. filed a class action complaint entitled Jaszmann Espinoza on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated v. Fly Low, Inc. d/b/a King of Diamonds et al., Southern District of Florida, case # 1:14-cv-21244-GOODMAN. The Complaint alleges that the Defendants improperly classified exotic dancers as independent contractors rather than employees entitled to minimum and overtime wages pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Florida Minimum Wage Act.

On January 11, 2016 Magistrate Judge Goodman granted the Plaintiff’s renewed motion to certify the case as a nationwide rule 23 class action and has authorized the notice attached to this press release to be sent to all exotic dancers that may have worked at King of Diamonds (Miami) aka KOD anytime between April 9, 2009 and July 17, 2014.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Plaintiff’s counsel at the email address on the right side under the heading contact information.

Contact:

Class Counsel

Harlan S. Miller, III, Esq.

P.O. Box 720023

Atlanta, GA 30328

404-988-4554