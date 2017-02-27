BluPears is an educational technology startup based in San Francisco, California that leverages artificial intelligence for teaching children communication skills through prose and poetry education. T This app will be the first of its kind to teach complex communication skills like listening, questioning, understanding and responding, by leveraging artificial intelligence to emulate one-on-one interaction.

BluPears announced it is developing a new application to teach young children communication skills leveraging artificial intelligence that emulates one-on-one interaction. The app will allow children to develop a unique story that is then converted to a game. Ongoing engagement through cognitive gamification allows the platform to continuously adapt to the learner’s abilities.

Well-known research conducted by the Carnegie Institute of Technology shows that 85% of financial success can be attributed to a person’s personality, communication skills and ability to negotiate and lead. Numerous other studies have shown that a person’s emotional intelligence (EQ) – defined as awareness, control of and ability to express emotions as well judicious, empathetic management of interpersonal relationships – is more important in determining success than intelligence quotient (IQ). Research has also shown that prose and poetry education is key to building strong communication skills.

“There are applications that teach science and mathematics,” said Dr. Raj Goyal, Chief Executive and Technology Officer at BluPears. “But this app will be the first of its kind to teach complex communication skills like listening, questioning, understanding and responding, by leveraging artificial intelligence to emulate one-on-one interaction.”

Communication is the process of exchanging information with others. Because communication requires comprehension and response from all parties, basic computer programming isn’t adequate for developing teaching tools in the subject area. Artificial intelligence algorithms are needed for scalable personalized teaching, key to developing communication skills.

“Technology is a growing part of our everyday lives, and many children spend hours watching videos and playing games on computers and mobile devices,” said BluPears Chief Operations Officer and Interim Director of Education Mus Mustapa. “The platform we’re creating to teach communication through the process of creating prose and poetry is equally engaging and entertaining for both parents and children.”

Goyal and Mustapa hope BluPears ultimately gives more children a better chance at lifelong success by building strong communication skills during their early years.

“Strong communicators also tend to be good collaborators, self-educators and problem solvers,” said Goyal. “If we can help instill those capabilities in more children through this technology, imagine the positive changes we might see in our world in just a single generation.”

BluPears plans to donate one subscription to its artificial intelligence application to a child in need for every subscription purchased, and it has already committed to offering subscriptions to two schools in Chandigarh and Mumbai, India.

The BluPears app will be available in April 2017 on the iOS, Android and web platforms through a monthly subscription.

Recently, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign to build a committed and engaged user base for its final stages of development. These initial backers will have an opportunity to preview the application and provide feedback before its official release. Depending on investment level, backers will also receive a 6-month or one-year subscription to the BluPears app once it launches publicly. Additionally, they can opt to give the subscription to a school of their choice.

To learn more about BluPears visit https://blupears.com/ or http://kck.st/2lakncw.

About Dr. Raj Goyal: Dr. Raj Goyal is the Chief Executive and Chief Technology Officer of BluPears. He has successfully launched startups in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, India and the United States including EP Bill, Avijar, LLC, which helped evolve artificial intelligence technology algorithms that will be powering the BluPears platform. He has published over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals and holds three US patents for medical entrepreneurial work. He has a strong computer background and was the winner of the Young Investigators award for his mathematical modeling work involving arrhythmias of the heart.

His background is in both medicine and engineering with degrees from Imperial College, London and the University of Michigan. He has served as an Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Engineering and School of Medicine, and a biomedical engineering faculty member at the University of South Florida. Goyal’s focus on childhood education began with the birth of his daughter who developed strong communication skills through prose and poetry. At the age of five years old she published a poetry book called “Pink Apples.” “Blue Pears,” the inspiration for the company’s name came from this.

About Mus Mustapa: Mus Mustapa is the Chief OperationzΩs Officer and Interim Director of Education at BluPears. Previously, he was a partner at IBM Global Business Services where he worked on business analytics and cognitive solutions. These processes leveraged Watson technology to be used commercially in financial services and insurance industries. He also leveraged AI technology for ThinkRewards and SlimFast to provide responsive rewards and advice based on behavior patterns and preferences. With a background in strategy management consulting, Mustapa has advised Fortune 500 C-level leaders in a number of industries including education as well as learning and development management. He holds degrees in economics and engineering from Brown University and has founded several startups focused on user interface and user experience. His interest in childhood education was inspired by his mother, who is a teacher. Growing up, he was exposed to hands-on learning and collaborative play. He has been involved in teaching as a teaching assistant and mentorship even before and through college. Since the birth of his son, Mustapa has become especially passionate about establishing better ways to engage children in education through cognitive gamification.

