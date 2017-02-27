Lee Schor of StorageCraft named 2017 Channel Chief

The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole. ~ Bob Faletra

StorageCraft Technology Corp., a global leader in backup and disaster, announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lee Schor, Vice President of Americas Sales, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chiefs honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

Schor is one of the industry leaders who came to StorageCraft following last year’s investment by TA Associates. His Channel Chief recognition is based in part on the rapid innovations he applied to programs and processes that make StorageCraft partners more profitable. This is the ninth consecutive year in which a StorageCraft executive has been named a Channel Chief. This honor follows the appearance of StorageCraft’s Chairman and CEO Matt Medeiros at number one on CRN’s 2016 list of top innovators.

“The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole,” said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year.”

StorageCraft President Douglas Brockett said, “Lee has infused our Americas sales operation with renewed energy and focus, and we’re fortunate to have him on our executive team. StorageCraft is a channel company, first, last, and always, and the addition of products like Cloud Backup for Office 365, and the scale-out storage capability of Exablox to our expanding portfolio is fueling hyper-growth for our partners. Lee’s vision for the partner experience will carry that momentum into 2017 and beyond.”

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.COM/CHANNELCHIEFS.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @StorageCraft's Lee Schor to @CRN 2017 Channel Chiefs list #CRNChannelChiefs http://www.crn.com/channelchiefs

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops and laptops in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft delivers software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit http://www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corporation. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.THECHANNELCO.COM

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN and The Channel Company logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

MTURPIN(at)THECHANNELCO.COM