Animatron Empowers Creativity With Over 500,000 Royalty-Free Items

Text Overlay Today marketing is unthinkable without high-quality visual content. Whether it’s a website, social media, ad, or blog, visual appeal is crucial when it comes to engagement with both existing and prospective customers.

Animatron, an easy-­to-­use and powerful online animated video maker, today announced that its customers can take advantage of nearly half a million royalty-free video clips, images, and music tracks within the enhanced Marketplace to create compelling visual stories. Animatron provides unlimited access to an extensive collection of HD video clips, motion backgrounds, photos, images, audio tracks, sound effects, and more, to empower limitless creativity for agencies, businesses, and individuals.

“Today marketing is unthinkable without high-quality visual content. Whether it’s a website, social media, ad, or blog, visual appeal is crucial when it comes to engagement with both existing and prospective customers,” said Dmitry Skavish, CEO at Animatron. “By adding a large library of ready-to-use content, Animatron provides businesses with everything they need to communicate their message in the most appealing and impactful manner.”

Animatron offers unparalleled options of visual content customization and multiple ways for agencies, businesses, and marketers to personalize their videos. Not only customers can use studio quality video clips, but also import their own videos to ensure the visuals they create are absolutely unique and true to their brands. Animatron makes it possible to combine video with animation, place branding assets, logos, and slogans over video to create promotional clips. The content is instantly ready to download, share on social media, or embed on a website.

On top of that, Animatron addresses an acute problem of adding text on video. The software provides an easy and inexpensive way to convey a message by allowing customers to place annotations, subtitles, inspirational quotes, and calls-to-action over their video clips.

As an animation maker, Animatron offers exceptional approach to editing video content. Animation effects that are normally applied to static images, can now be enabled for video clips too. For example, in Animatron videos can be resized, rotated, skewed, and looped; users can edit opacity of video clips, and combine a few videos in a collage.

The new visual and audio content is available in both Animatron Expert and Animatron Lite, a simplified version specifically designed for those who have never had any animation experience before. Lite Mode offers a set of special effects which can now be applied to video clips, such as scene transition effects. Animatron Lite has been developed to simplify creation of marketing collateral and let customers design professionally looking animated videos, explainers, presentations, banners, and more, in-house and on budget.

The new ready-to-use content comes with royalty-free licenses, making it available for personal and commercial use to all Animatron Pro and Business customers at no additional cost. Сurrent subscription customers can access updated Marketplace immediately. Animatron Pro and Business subscriptions allow customers to take advantage of unlimited clips, images, and audio tracks, saving thousands of dollars each year compared to expensive pay-per-download websites. For more information about plans, pricing, and discounts, please visit: https://www.animatron.com/pricing.

Resources



About Animatron

Animatron is an easy-to-use and powerful online animated video maker designed to empower visual storytelling. Animatron allows agencies, marketers, and businesses to instantly create stunning animations and branded videos with a simple drag-and-drop right in the browser. With an extensive collection of royalty-free video clips, music, and images, conveying messages through visuals has never been easier. Learn more about Animatron at https://www.animatron.com.