Rigaku Supermini200 High-power Benchtop Sequential WDXRF Spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation today announced the publication of a new brochure available for the South American market that describes capabilities and areas of application for the Rigaku Supermini200 wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) spectrometer.

WDXRF is one of the most powerful and well established techniques for elemental analysis. The Rigaku Supermini200 is the only commercially available benchtop wavelength WDXRF spectrometer.

The new brochure, published in Portuguese, covers basic principles of WDXF, unique advantages of the system, suggested applications for a range of sample types, and technical specifications.

For more information about the Supermini200 spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit https://www.rigaku.com/pt-br/products/xrf/supermini

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson

Global Marketing Coordinator

Rigaku Corporation

Phone: (512) 225-1796

michael.nelson(at)rigaku.com