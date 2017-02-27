Since partnering with DDC FPO, their billing accuracy has improved by 14 percent while cutting their costs in half, totaling $1,021,110 over the term of their 5-year contract.

This morning Valley Cartage, a leading Midwestern asset-based logistics company, delivered their back office billing findings for 2016. Since partnering with DDC FPO, their billing accuracy has improved by 14 percent while cutting their costs in half, totaling $1,021,110 over the term of their 5-year contract.

DDC FPO (DDC) developed a fully customized billing process solution. Their back office experts standardized the billing and training processes and the measurement of accuracy. As a result, rates for billing accuracy terms were exceeded in 2016. Valley Cartage required a 95 percent accuracy level, which DDC swiftly met and exceeded averaging 99.97 percent.

Prior to its partnership with DDC, Valley Cartage operated at an average 85 percent accuracy level with a billing system that was often hamstrung by technological glitches. The company looked at other BPO providers to perform their billing function, but found that none had the LTL industry knowledge that DDC provided.

Always keen to keep a sharp eye on maintaining a lean and efficient company, Todd Gilbert, CEO and Owner of Valley Cartage, saw that “DDC provided a way for the company to become more efficient in our overnight billing process at a cost savings. [They] had an impressive client list and full knowledge of the industry. Our reference check proved to us that DDC would be attentive to our needs, quick to improve, and extremely accurate.”

Since they have seen significant improvements, the LTL carrier now plans to outsource their entire billing and rate audit function to DDC. By outsourcing these functions, all bills will be audited and keyed once –providing further cost savings, increasing efficiency and improving accuracy.

“Our partnership is strong and based on an open line of communication,” noted Chad Crotty, VP of Sales for DDC FPO. “It continues to improve as we establish best practices and implement more streamlined processes. We look forward to helping Valley Cartage continue to grow and improve in the years to come.”

ABOUT VALLEY CARTAGE

Valley Cartage is a leading mid-western LTL carrier. A third-generation family-owned company, Valley Cartage takes pride in providing quality customer service and an average 99 percent on-time delivery record. Their comprehensive network of LTL terminals, supply chain logistics services and responsive, qualified staff has earned them the Uline and Andersen Windows LTL Carrier of the Year award 4 years and running. In addition, Valley Cartage is developing a TMS for both shippers and carriers to streamline the freight management process. For more information, visit: http://www.valleycartage.com.

ABOUT DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a division of The DDC Group, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) experts and solutions. With operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, DDC's 4,000-strong staff delivers services in over 40 languages with cutting edge technology using ahead-of-the-curve industry standards. DDC FPO's customized solutions currently process 20% of all LTL bills in the United States and equip each DDC client with customized, long-term cost containment and profitability. For more information, visit: http://www.ddcfpo.com/.

