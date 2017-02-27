Join Smart ERP Solutions at The Alliance Conference 2017

Smart Onboarding for Public Sector Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Alliance—Doris Wong, CEO Smart ERP Solutions

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), on Oracle Platinum Partner, announced that it is a major sponsor and will be showcasing at The Alliance Conference 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 27 to March 2, to brief higher education and public sector organizations on how they can utilize SmartERP’s suite of solutions and services to achieve best-in-class performance. SmartERP will be presenting new and updated solutions and services from their suite of Oracle product offerings including Automated Employee Onboarding used by the U.S. State Department and efficient PeopleSoft consulting service s deployed at the University of California Office of the President. SmartERP will also be presenting specialized track sessions for attendees during the conference.

As a Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and developer of solutions and services that enhance and support Oracle applications, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle technology, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft and JD Edwards applications as well as Oracle Cloud platform offerings. With proven experience in Oracle, the company aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes through the utilization of SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings at the upcoming Alliance Conference. Plan now to meet SmartERP’s Oracle expert team – book an appointment.

SmartERP has Oracle Practices across multiple industries including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction and many more. These industries are leveraging SmartERP’s expertise in Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards (Employee Preboarding, Onboarding and Offboarding, Electronic Personnel Actions Forms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Security, Compliance and Segregation of Duties, E-Verify/I-9, Financials, CRM, Manufacturing, Order Management, Oracle PeopleSoft Human Capital Management, Oracle PeopleSoft (HCM, Financials, SCM, Campus Solutions, Asset Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Portal, PeopleSoft Enterprise Tools & Technology), and Oracle Cloud.

"As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions and services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Alliance.”

SmartERP invites organizations to join them at their education sessions. Doris Wong will present a number of Cloud and internet technologies and solutions customers can and should leverage with their current PeopleSoft environments. This session will cover ways to gain efficiencies, reduce costs, increase functionality and enhance user experiences by leveraging Cloud/internet-enabled technologies and solutions available for PeopleSoft today. The second session will be presented by Jeffery Wong, Senior Applications Manager, PeopleSoft Systems Group - University of California System. Mr. Wong will be discussing the pragmatic approach the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) pursued for one of the world’s largest PeopleSoft HCM 9.2 implementations hosted by Oracle Managed Cloud Services, for the UCPath project (UC Payroll, Academic Personnel, Timekeeping & Human Resources). The third session will be presented by Lewis Hopkins, Senior Applications Consultant, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. This session will focus on how organizations can manage their risks and automate reporting and controls over security within their PeopleSoft Application.

While attendees visit the SmartERP booth, they can enter to win a GoPro HD video camera—winner to be announced on Wednesday, March 1 at booth # 623. Attendees can reserve a meeting time to discuss their organizations needs and goals - Click here to schedule.

About Smart ERP Solutions

Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

About Alliance 2017

The Alliance Conference is an annual user-driven conference of Oracle application users from all over the world. The conference includes 3500+ attendees, 100+ vendors participating in 400+ educational sessions in 21 tracks with topics covering the following:



PeopleSoft applications (primarily Campus Solutions, Finance, HR, CRM)

PeopleSoft/Oracle technology (including PeopleTools and Fusion Middleware)

E-Business Suite applications (primarily Finance and HR)

Reporting/BI

Security

