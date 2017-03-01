Resource Label Group, LLC Acquires Newark, CA Based Cellotape, Inc.

Resource Label Group, LLC, continues to expand its portfolio with the recent acquisition of California based Cellotape, Inc. and its sister company Landmark Label.

“The talented folks at Cellotape and Landmark Label bring new capabilities to our growing family. I am proud to welcome both entities and look forward to the exciting opportunities they present to our entire organization.” said Resource Label Group LLC’s CEO Bob Simko.

Cellotape is considered a pioneer in label technology and a trusted source of innovative packaging solutions to the Electronics and Medical Device industries. Cellotape offers custom flexo and digital printed labels, overlay panels, nameplates, NFC and RFID enabled smart labeling (through its Smart Products group), large format printing, die cut components and screen printing among its many capabilities. Established in 1986, the multi award winning Landmark Label provides pressure sensitive labels across a wide range of industries including wine and spirits, specialty beverage, food, nutraceuticals and health & beauty.

“Similar to our other business units, Cellotape and Landmark Label are considered valued partners by their customers” Simko added. “While we continue to broaden our national reach and capabilities, each of our locations remains dedicated to providing the local service and decision making that is critical for our customers.”

With the completion of its eighth acquisition in the last three years, Resource Label Group, LLC now operates eleven manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label and shrink sleeve manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, medical device and technology industries. With locations across the U.S and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC is the parent company of Resource Label (Nashville & Memphis, TN), Mid South RFID (Nashville, TN), Pamco Label (Chicago, IL), Fox Tag and Label (Providence, RI), Oxford Graphics (Boston, MA), The Label Company (Los Angeles, CA), A1 Label (Toronto, ON), Taylor Made Labels (Portland, OR), LithoFlexo Grafics (Salt Lake City, UT), Advanced Labels NW (Seattle, WA), RayPress Corporation (Birmingham, AL) and Cellotape / Landmark Label (Newark, CA). With eleven manufacturing locations, Resource Label Group, LLC employs more than 800 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information visit http://www.resourcelabel.com