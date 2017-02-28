Chad and Sarah Gilbert, owners of RE/MAX Suburban, accepted the award their company earned for its exceptional support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network has long been a leading supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH). Recently the network honored those members who led its fundraising efforts in 2016 when nearly $184,000 was donated to CMNH. That was an increase of more than $25,000 over the 2015 total.

RE/MAX Northern Illinois has contributed more than $3 million to CMNH since 1992.

Most funds raised by the network go to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. However, donations from offices in the far western portion of the RE/MAX Northern Illinois region benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

At its 40th Annual Awards Ceremony, held Feb. 17 at Navy Pier, RE/MAX honored the brokers and offices that were leading contributors to that effort in 2016. The awards they received featured artwork created by young patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital. Five companies received a CMNH Outstanding Citizen Award as the top fundraisers. As a group, the contributions of these companies accounted for 52 percent of the total donated to CMNH by RE/MAX Northern Illinois last year.

The 64 offices honored as Miracle Offices reached that status by meeting a minimum donation requirement to CMNH during 2016. Those offices accounted for 61 percent of RE/MAX offices in the northern Illinois region, a new record for office participation.

Angie Lotz of RE/MAX All Pro in Bloomingdale, Ill., was saluted as the 2016 Top Miracle Agent for donating $3,750 to CMNH. The Becker Group of RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Antioch, Ill., was named 2016 Top Miracle Team after donating $8,100.

The following are the RE/MAX companies honored as Outstanding Citizens for their generous donations to CMNH, all of which benefited Lurie Children’s Hospital. They are listed in order based on the size of their donation, with the largest contributor first:

1. RE/MAX Suburban, with offices in Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Glen Ellyn, Libertyville, Mt. Prospect, Schaumburg and Wheaton.

2. RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, with offices in Algonquin, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lake Zurich and Palatine.

3. RE/MAX Advantage Realty of Antioch.

4. RE/MAX Showcase, with offices in Gurnee, Long Grove and Waukegan.

5. RE/MAX All Pro of Bloomingdale, Sugar Grove and St. Charles.

The 64 RE/MAX Northern Illinois Miracle Offices for 2016 are listed below, grouped by the county in which the office is located:

Cook County



RE/MAX 10, Chicago Lincoln Park;

RE/MAX 10, Chicago Midway;

RE/MAX 10, Oak Lawn;

RE/MAX 10, Palos Park;

RE/MAX 1st Service, Orland Park;

RE/MAX All Stars, Niles;

RE/MAX Central, Roselle;

RE/MAX City, Chicago;

RE/MAX Exclusive Properties, Chicago;

RE/MAX in the Village, Realtors®, Oak Park;

RE/MAX Market, Willow Springs;

RE/MAX NorthCoast, Chicago;

RE/MAX of Barrington, Barrington;

RE/MAX Partners, Berwyn;

RE/MAX Properties, Western Springs;

RE/MAX Suburban, Arlington Heights; RE/MAX Suburban, Mt. Prospect;

RE/MAX Suburban, Roselle Road, Schaumburg;

RE/MAX Suburban, Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg;

RE/MAX Synergy, Chicago;

RE/MAX Synergy, Flossmoor;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Bartlett;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Palatine.

DuPage County



RE/MAX Action, Lisle;

RE/MAX All Pro, Bloomingdale;

RE/MAX Professionals, Burr Ridge;

RE/MAX Professionals Select, Naperville;

RE/MAX Signature Homes, Hinsdale;

RE/MAX Suburban, Glen Ellyn;

RE/MAX Suburban, Wheaton.

Grundy County



RE/MAX Hometown Properties, Channahon.

Kane County



RE/MAX All Pro, St. Charles;

RE/MAX All Pro, Sugar Grove;

RE/MAX Deal Makers, Hampshire;

RE/MAX Excels, Geneva;

RE/MAX Northern Illinois Regional Office, Elgin;

RE/MAX Town and Country, Aurora.

Lake County



RE/MAX Advantage Realty, Antioch;

RE/MAX Center, Grayslake;

RE/MAX NOW, Lake Barrington;

RE/MAX Plaza, Wauconda;

RE/MAX Prestige, Long Grove;

RE/MAX Showcase, Gurnee;

RE/MAX Showcase, Long Grove;

RE/MAX Showcase, Waukegan;

RE/MAX Suburban, Buffalo Grove;

RE/MAX Suburban, Libertyville;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Lake Zurich.

LaSalle County



RE/MAX 1st Choice, Ottawa.

McHenry County



RE/MAX Connections II, Marengo;

RE/MAX Plaza, McHenry;

RE/MAX Plaza, Richmond;

RE/MAX Plaza, Woodstock;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Algonquin;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Crystal Lake;

RE/MAX Unlimited Northwest, Huntley.

Mercer County



RE/MAX Country Crossroads, Viola.

Ogle County



RE/MAX of Rock Valley, Oregon;

RE/MAX Professional Advantage, Byron.

Rock Island County



RE/MAX Elite Homes, Moline.

Will County



RE/MAX 10, New Lenox;

RE/MAX Professionals, Bolingbrook;

RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Plainfield;

RE/MAX Ultimate Professionals, Shorewood.

RE/MAX agents consistently rank among the most productive in the industry. In 2016, RE/MAX Northern Illinois agents averaged 18 transaction sides. RE/MAX has been the leader in the northern Illinois real estate market since 1989 and is continually growing. The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, with headquarters in Elgin, Ill., consists of more than 2,250 sales associates and 105 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices that provide a full range of residential and commercial brokerage services. Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. The northern Illinois network is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations.

####

EDITOR’S NOTE: RE/MAX® is a registered trademark. Please spell in all caps. Thank you. This release is posted at blog.illinoisproperty.com.