VirtuOx, http://virtuox.net/, a Home Respiratory Diagnostic provider announces today a new product VirtuCLEAN for sleep apnea patients who wear Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices at night. A PAP provides respiratory ventilation for patients with sleep apnea, a disease in which the lungs collapse during sleep and reduces the amount of oxygen the body breathes in.

VirtuCLEAN eliminates the need for patients to clean their PAP equipment each day. A chore that most patients rarely comply with as directed by their physicians. But not anymore with VirtuCLEAN.

Patients just plug the PAP into VirtuCLEAN and walk away. VirtuCLEAN automatically cleans your PAP device and shuts off 30 minutes later. In this half-hour time span, VirtuCLEAN kills 99.99% of disease causing pathogens that otherwise reside and grow in the PAP mask, tube and humidifier chamber.

Unclean PAPs are a breeding zone for harmful pathogens such as mold, bacteria and viruses. These germs can cause respiratory infections and other diseases in patients who breathe them in. VirtuCLEAN uses Ozone, a disinfectant that hospitals use to kill pathogens.

Kyle Miko, Founder and COO for VirtuOx and licensed respiratory therapist says, “Proper cleaning of PAP equipment requires daily cleaning of mask, and changing humidifier water. It also requires weekly soaking of PAP mask, tube and humidifier chamber with soap and water. Studies show patients rarely adhere to this vigorous schedule which can lead to bacteria and mold to accumulate in their PAP system. Bacteria and mold in a person’s PAP system can cause some serious health complications. Now with VirtuOx’s VirtuCLEAN, patients will have no excuse on properly disinfecting their PAP device!”

Compared to other devices that use ozone to clean PAPs, VirtuCLEAN is quiet and smaller in size and weight. You can carry it around and take it with you wherever you travel. So, you can always breathe in clean air.

Plus, VirtuCLEAN requires no maintenance like other devices. This makes it ideal not only for homecare, but also for hospitals, emergency rooms and ambulatory care centers.

“Now with VirtuCLEAN, I can feel comfortable my patients will properly clean their supplies and reduce harmful respiratory infections!” Greg Arneaud, Founder and CEO, ISD Health Solutions in Trinidad.

VirtuOx will showcase VirtuCLEAN at Medtrade in Las Vegas on February 28.

For more information, visit http://virtuox.net/ or call 877-337-7111 x329.

