Moving Analytics Raises Investment from OCA Ventures

Moving Analytics, a company focused on digital solutions for patient rehab programs, announced Monday the close of an investment from OCA Ventures, a leading venture capital firm based in Chicago.

Moving Analytics helps hospitals increase enrollment and completion rates in their cardiac rehab programs through a technology-enabled, home-based programs. The San Francisco-based company will use the capital to further expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand into its existing customer locations.

"We are excited to partner with OCA Ventures to add further value to our customers," said Moving Analytics CEO and Founder Harsh Vathsangam. "Having them on our team will help us focus on our mission to make cardiac rehab, and more generally - post-acute care, universally accessible."

Moving Analytics’ product is based on MULTIFIT, an evidence-based cardiac rehab program developed by world-renowned researchers at Stanford University. The program has been validated on over 70,000 patients and is widely considered the best-in-class program for post-acute heart care.

“We are delighted to participate in this round of financing for Moving Analytics.” said Bob Saunders, General Partner of OCA Ventures. “What excites us about this investment is the deep expertise behind the team and strong evidence base behind their solution. At the same time, their technology platform provides a highly scalable pathway of delivering rehab.”

Using Moving Analytics’ solution, a care manager can generate an individualized care plan for the patient and send this plan to his or her smartphone. At home, the app guides the patient through a series of supervised exercises, delivers educational content and provides an easy to use interface to track vital signs and chat with his or her provider. The app also analyzes patient behaviors and alerts the care manager if any issues should arise. The care manager coaches the patients in weekly phone-based sessions and modifies their treatment plan based on new symptoms and progress.

OCA Ventures joins a team of existing investors in Moving Analytics, including Launchpad Digital Health, a digital health investment firm and accelerator based in San Francisco, CA, and HealthX ventures, a seed-stage venture capital fund based in Madison, WI.

Moving Analytics is currently being used in several hospitals across the country including NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, Our Lady of Lourdes, New Jersey and the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Georgia.

About Moving Analytics

Moving Analytics is a digital health company based in San Francisco, CA. Moving Analytics’ first product, Movn, helps hospitals implement virtual cardiac rehab programs. Movn provides a turnkey program that includes evidence-based clinical protocols, online case management system, mobile application for patients and implementation support. They are working with 10 leading hospitals across the United States including Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, NYU Langone Medical Center and Keck School of Medicine.

About OCA Ventures

OCA Ventures is an early stage (Seed, Series A, and Series B) venture capital firm focused on equity investments in companies with dramatic growth potential, primarily in technology and highly-scalable services businesses. OCA invests in many industries, with a preference for technology, financial services, education and healthcare technology. Founded in 1999, the firm is investing out of its fourth fund in companies spread throughout the United States.