Adopttec - The On-Demand Software Adoption Playbook “Sluggish adoption is the nemesis of our industry. We want to help our enterprise customers onboard and adopt new software investments much faster and easier by filling a critical gap common to many corporate environments".

Tri Tuns, the customer success and software adoption consulting firm, announced today the release of an on-demand software adoption success playbook called Adopttec Enterprise. Adopttec Enterprise is a low-cost solution for companies who are investing in new software and need help accelerating and sustaining software adoption to maximize the return on their investments.

“We designed Adopttec Enterprise as a direct response to our customers’ needs,” said Jason Whitehead, Tri Tuns CEO. “Sluggish adoption is the nemesis of our industry. We want to help our enterprise customers on-board and adopt new software investments much faster and easier by filling a critical gap common to many corporate environments. Most IT implementation teams, front-line managers and senior executives lack the time or skill to build and deliver the use cases, onboarding, training, toolkits and playbooks their stakeholders need to accelerate adoption and success with new software. Adopttec provides this out of the box, eliminating the need to make huge investments in developing their own adoption program,” Whitehead stated.

“We know enterprise clients want to see value from the software they purchase as quickly as possible," said Steve Lichtenfels, Tri Tuns Executive Vice President of Sales. With Adopttec, enterprise clients can quickly and effectively run a professional in-house adoption program with our proven step-by-step software adoption playbook and time-saving toolkits that accelerate adoption results. This rapidly decreases the time it takes to realize value and a return on their software investments,” Lichtenfels stated.

“The self-service and on-demand aspect of Adopttec makes it unique, noted Whitehead." Adopttec guides software customers from pre-go-live through the entire software adoption cycle with easy to follow instructional videos and easy to execute strategies, plans, templates and tools. It’s like having a software adoption consultant on-demand 24/7 through the adoption journey,” said Whitehead.

Tri Tuns will begin licensing Adopttec Enterprise today as a low-touch, fixed-cost, and value-added service to enterprise customers. A version for SaaS vendors looking to drive adoption of their software through their customer success teams and their clients was released on February 15, 2017.

About Tri Tuns, LLC:

Tri Tuns, LLC is a privately held customer success and software adoption consulting firm founded in 2006 and based in downtown Bethesda, MD. Tri Tuns, LLC has developed successful software adoption and customer success methodologies and practices that drive business outcomes for SaaS vendors and their enterprise clients. Tri Tuns’ methodologies ensure that value is seen and recognized continuously. Tri Tuns, LLC is platform independent, enabling it to work with any software platform vendor and with any platform buyer to achieve effective customer success and accelerated adoption of new software technology.

Contact:

Steven Lichtenfels

Executive Vice President

Tri Tuns LLC

7625 Wisconsin Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

http://www.trituns.com

301-841-7438 (O)

240-487-7398 (D