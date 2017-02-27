“During recent years, it is quite disheartening to know, criminals now have the skills and capacity to impact our entire system and control how Internal Revenue Service issues refunds,” says Liberatore.

The IRS was barred from issuing refunds before February 15, 2017 on any returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. Congress mandated the delay to provide the IRS additional time to review returns and identify potential fraudulent claims before any refunds are issued.

According to Liberatore, taxpayers who take advantage of Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, will likely have to wait even longer to receive their refunds. According to the IRS, refunds will be further delayed until the week of February 27th, due to the President’s Day holiday and weekend considerations.

Liberatore notes that in the last three years tax payers have suffered tremendously due to Internal Revenue Service need for focus on fraud and identity theft and budget reductions.

Phil Liberatore and his team of CPA’s offer full range of services including general accounting, tax strategy/tax preparation, and financial management for their clients throughout Southern California. Their experienced team consistently invests in continuing education and they are some of the most knowledgeable and credentialed professionals in the industry.

Contact Phil Liberatore, CPA

IRS Problem Solvers, Inc.

877-6-Solver

StopIRSPain.com